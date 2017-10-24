Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant, despite what the internet would like you to believe. After it was reported that Kourtney’s two sisters, Kylie and Khloe, were both expecting babies — and her sister Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their third child via surrogate — the internet lit up with reports that Kourtney was pregnant with her fourth child, this time expecting a baby with her new-ish boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

With neither Kylie nor Khloe confirming their respective baby news, Kourtney’s silence on the matter only fueled those rumors. However, all the Kourtney baby chatter came to a close on Tuesday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter to clear up some things.

At least one outlet reported that Kourtney sat down for an interview and confirmed that she was pregnant. However, Kourtney didn’t actually say that. Basically, she explains, she was asked what the “craziest rumor” she’d ever heard about herself was. Kourtney’s answer was pretty simple.

“I’ve heard that I am pregnant,” she said.

Her words were taken completely out of context, and several outlets began reporting that Kourtney confirmed the rumors. But she didn’t.

Kourtney took to Twitter a short while ago to say exactly that.

“I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context,” she wrote, confirming that she is not pregnant and that she never said that she was.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The couple broke up a couple of years ago but remain dedicated to raising their children as a family. Although both Kourtney and Scott have moved on romantically (Scott is dating Sofia Richie), it is unlikely that either will have more children with their new partners.

Kourtney has previously expressed interest in having another baby and was asked on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians if she would do so with Scott. Her response? Something to the tune of, if the timing was right.

For now, there’s no additional Kardashian-Jenner baby news to report. Kylie and Khloe are due in early 2018, as is Kim’s surrogate. It’s still going to be a Kardashian-Jenner baby boom regardless.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]