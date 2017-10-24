‘Long Island Medium’ Star Theresa Caputo Admits To Marriage Problems With Husband Larry

Theresa Caputo and her husband Larry on Long Island Medium seem like a great match, but now in a preview for the new season, she is admitting that they are going through some problems in their marriage. People shared the details in the new preview for Season 8 of Long Island Medium.

She explains that since the last season her relationship with Larry has changed a bit. Things just aren’t like they used to be and now Theresa is saying this is hard for her to talk about on the show, but she is doing it. Larry even said that he thinks about it when he goes to be and when he wakes up and he just doesn’t know what is going to end up happening for them.

It sounds like something has changed with Theresa and Larry, but they don’t even know what is going on. They would love to figure it out and the fans are just going to have to wait and see what happens with these two and their marriage.

This season Theresa Caputo is also going to try out several new things including goat yoga, where goats stand on your back while you are doing yoga. Maybe Larry isn’t thrilled with the changes and her trying new stuff, but nobody knows for sure why their relationship isn’t the same as it used to be.

A lot of people go through relationship problems and then it all works out. Hopefully, Larry and Theresa are one of those couples that can make it through the hard times and end up working out their relationship. It doesn’t sound like they are planning to separate or even get a divorce right now, they just need to figure out what is going on and fix it.

Cupcakes for the birthday boy! Happy Birthday Larry ????????????let the celebrations begin???? A post shared by theresacaputo (@theresacaputo) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Are you shocked to hear that Theresa Caputo and her husband Larry are having problems? Do you feel like these two can work it out? Sound off in the comments below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Long Island Medium when it returns to TLC. This season she will have Chrissy Metz, Kelsey Grammer, Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran all on the show for readings.

[Featured Image by Theresa Caputo/Instagram]