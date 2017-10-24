‘NCIS’ Preview: Reeves’ ‘Secret Demons,’ And Getting Closer to Ellie Bishop, And McGee’s Teen Photo Goes Viral

NCIS fans who have been waiting for Agent Clayton Reeves to finally have a major storyline are finally getting their wish. On Tuesday, the episode “Fake It ‘Til You Make It” will reveal Reeves’ “secret demons,” as this revelation makes him closer to Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Gibbs (Mark Harmon). What do we know about the episode?

TV Line, who spoke to Duane Henry, who portrays Reeves, asked about the upcoming episode, “Fake It ‘Til You Make It.”

First he was asked about his “low profile.” The British-born actor doesn’t especially believe he has really been hidden on NCIS as most fans and critics often point out.

“It’s not so much that, but…. I’m more what you call a ‘secret weapon.'”

In fact, Henry, who has played the M16 Officer since the Season 13 finale episode back in 2016, doesn’t appear to mind that he has had mostly short cameos this season.

“Pull me out when need be, because you don’t want to overwhelm people with my presence.”

The new episode, airing Tuesday, shows Reeves witnessing a pal getting kidnapped. Turns out, the suspect the NCIS team is seeking “previously pinched confidential military intel.” What makes it all a challenge is that Reeves knows the kidnapping victim through Alcohol Anonymous, so he is committed to not disclosing this particular connection, because of the organization’s creed and his own “personal demons” that led him to become an alcoholic.

Henry explains that this episode “reveals a lot of things about Clayton and his character, and his demons.” This even hints at the “root” of Clayton’s alcoholism, and Henry hopes that this episode “sparks a few brains of people who go through similar issues.”

“You see a few things pop up, where people can make up their minds about what set it off.”

Since Clayton’s arrival, he has been set apart from the team, yet when he secret is unraveled because of this case, he begins to form closer bonds to other members of the team on NCIS.

“You seem him especially opening up to Ellie, having been friends with her for a while, and he finds that he can start to open up and get the family feeling from Gibbs (Mark Harmon).”

Does this mean that Gibbs will give him a big old “bear hug”? Not exactly, but Henry promises it will be a special closeness and understanding shared between Reeves and Gibbs.

“We share a veritable hug.”

Henry thinks “it’s fun” to play a character with such a complex personal issue. He also finds the “message within” very “important.”

It's up to the #NCIS team to solve a kidnapping case in tonight's all-new episode. Here's what you need to know: https://t.co/wOax4EfWxc pic.twitter.com/KmCZLhmrVG — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) October 24, 2017

To balance the seriousness of the “Fake It ‘Til You Make It” episode is Agent Timothy McGee’s (Sean Murray) hysterical predicament: his high school photo has now become an instant “internet meme.”

Duane Henry has seen the photo and it promises to entertain NCIS fans and not be forgotten anytime soon!

“I’ve seen a glimpse of it and it’s… different. It will definitely become a memorable image in NCIS and M.C.-GEE, as I call it, history. The hair is insane.”

McGee becomes the meme he was always meant to be in the next #NCIS: https://t.co/wOax4EfWxc pic.twitter.com/ZQ4RiyYlzk — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) October 21, 2017

This is quite a nice change for McGee, who at the beginning of the season was confined in a horrific Paraguayan jail with Agent Jethro Leroy Gibbs, surviving on literal crumbs. In fact, this may be the first real joke since prankster Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) left the close-knit NCIS team.

What are your thoughts about NCIS finally getting deep into the character of Agent Reeves and delve into his past and “demons”? Are you looking forward to seeing the “hairy” photo of McGee?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for L.A. Love’s Alex’s Lemonade]