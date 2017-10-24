Did Meghan King Edmonds Have An Affair With Jim Edmonds During His Marriage To Allison Jayne Raski?

Were Meghan King Edmonds and her husband, Jim Edmonds, involved in an affair during his marriage to second wife Allison Jayne Raski? That’s what one of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars claims.

Two years after Kelly Dodd joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County as a friend of Meghan King Edmonds and her husband, Dodd spoke out against her former ally, claiming that the new mom engaged in an affair with the MLB star prior to his divorce from Allison Jayne Raski, the mother of two of his five children.

“She was having an affair with Jimmy when he was married to Allison,” Kelly Dodd revealed during a recent interview on E!’s The Daily Pop, via a report by All About the Real Housewives on October 24.

Also during the interview, Kelly Dodd said that she has no interest in being friends with Meghan King Edmonds because she’s “boring” and just “so ugh.” Dodd also said that she can’t trust her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star and doesn’t have a good time with King Edmonds.

Meghan King Edmonds’ husband, Jim, shares two daughters with his first wife, LeeAnn Horton, who passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer, and shares a daughter and a son with Allison Jayne Raski, who he married in July of 2008 and divorced in January of 2014.

In October of 2014, just months after his divorce from Allison Jayne Raski, Jim Edmonds married Meghan King Edmonds; two years later, in November of 2016, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Aspen King.

To see more of Meghan King Edmonds, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

