Duggar Family Divide: Jill And Jinger Duggar’s Husbands Disagree On Boycotting NFL Over Anthem Demonstrations

Two of the men who married into the Duggar family seemingly disagree over whether they should boycott the NFL over players’ national anthem demonstrations.

Female members of the Duggar family were all raised to share the same beliefs about everything, from the way a woman should dress (modest skirts and dresses only) to when it’s okay for her to kiss a guy for the first time (on her wedding day). Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna all lived with their parents until their wedding days, so as long as the girls remained unmarried, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar could make sure that they continued dressing and behaving similarly. However, the parents of 19 eventually discovered that they couldn’t force the girls to find husbands that all fit neatly into the same exact mold.

All of the Duggar girls have married men who share many of their family’s fundamentalist Christian beliefs and conservative political views, but there are clear divides between them on certain issues. Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, recently demonstrated one of these divides with a couple of NFL-related tweets. He made sure to let his followers know that he’s not a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but one member of the team managed to earn his respect on Sunday afternoon. The Texas pastor retweeted a video of running back Le’Veon Bell stiff-arming Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, and he also shared his reaction to the play.

Absolutely not a Steelers fan…. but this?https://t.co/wwOm2mKKsd ???? — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) October 23, 2017

It’s clear that Jeremy still enjoys watching NFL games, but another family member is no longer spending his Sunday afternoons cheering for his favorite NFL teams. As reported by the Hollywood Gossip, Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, has tweeted multiple complaints about the national anthem demonstrations that NFL players continue to participate in. Derick has deemed their actions “un-American,” and he’s even vowed not to watch any professional football games until players stop taking a knee to protest racism and police brutality.

Using the national anthem to protest is about as un-American as it gets. I won't be watching NFL football while this is still happening. https://t.co/nDGsGawAkJ — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) September 11, 2017

Remembering our 16th President, Abraham Lincoln, where he spent his final hours in Ford’s Theatre. A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

Jeremy Vuolo hasn’t yet shared his thoughts about the national anthem demonstrations, but perhaps one of his recent tweets is aimed at certain Christians who have been glorifying Old Glory and “The Star-Spangled Banner” by insisting that people should be forced to stand for the anthem and lashing out at those who don’t take part in the ritual. This behavior is an issue that some religious leaders are growing more and more concerned about. In a piece for the Carlsbad Current-Argus, Reverend David Rogers argues that obsessing over the national anthem and the stars and stripes is “dangerously idolatrous” because Christians are supposed to “worship God, not the flag.”

Glory be to God alone. — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) October 22, 2017

Derick Dillard’s connection to the Duggar family has given him an amount of social media influence that he likely wouldn’t have had otherwise. However, his tweet about boycotting the NFL might not be inspiring many people to do the same. According to Deadline, ratings for Monday Night Football were up 30 percent from last week even though players have not stopped demonstrating during the national anthem.

[Featured Images by Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram, Duggar Family/Facebook]