‘Counting On’ Finale: Here’s Jim Bob And Michelle’s Wedding Day Advice To Joseph Duggar And Kendra Caldwell

Although Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell actually had their wedding about a month and a half ago, it was only on Monday night when Counting On fans got to see the young couple tie the knot on television, during the TLC show’s season finale. Last night’s episode also saw a different kind of pre-wedding pep talk from Joseph’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, as both offered similar nuggets of advice focusing on the importance of positive communication between man and wife.

As recapped by Radar Online, the conversations took place shortly before Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were married, and were featured prominently in Monday night’s season finale of Counting On. Joseph’s mother, Michelle Duggar, was the first to give Joseph advice, as she stressed the importance of couples going to bed at night without any friction or tension with each other, and how doing so and “making things right” before bedtime was instrumental in the 33 years of marriage she and Jim Bob have enjoyed thus far.

“Speak kind words to one another. Always cherish her. Treat with her with the utmost respect. [And] speak words of affirmation to encourage her.”

Meanwhile, father Jim Bob Duggar advised Joseph, who tends to be a “man of few words,” that it would be best if he frequently praises and thanks Kendra for the things she does for him, even if being a silent, reserved type can oftentimes be a good thing.

“[Talk] to her about how much you love her, how much you cherish her. If you do that your marriage and your family will prosper. A lot of guys think ‘she knows I love her’ but she needs to hear it. Keep that in mind every day of your life.”

As the Counting On season finale shone a light on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s words of advice for their 22-year-old son and his new bride on their wedding day, a previous report from the Inquisitr focused on the lead-up to the Duggar-Caldwell nuptials, as Counting On’s October 16 episode featured a heart-to-heart moment between Joseph and his would-be father-in-law, Paul Caldwell. That episode had the pastor warning the young man that engagement is a big step, and adding another important reminder, stressing that Joseph will be “taking one of [his] most precious gifts,” given that he feels God approves of his daughter becoming a Duggar.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were wed on September 8, with the ceremony taking place at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, according to a previous report from People. This came just four months after Joseph proposed to Kendra at his sister Joy-Anna’s wedding to Austin Forsyth, an event that was also focused on in last week’s Counting On.

