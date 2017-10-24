Some of the Alaskan Bush People family members may be questionable for the new season of the show, which has yet to start filming. According to the non-fan page ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Exposed, not every member of the Brown family is in Los Angeles at this time, which is concerning to some fans, who have been waiting for official news from Discovery on the status of a new season of the show.

As most people know, the Browns are in California because of Ami Brown’s health. Not long after receiving a devastating diagnosis (Stage III lung cancer), the Brown family went to Los Angeles so that Ami could receive treatment. She finished her first round of chemotherapy several weeks ago and now she and her doctors have decided to start her on another round.

All of that said, some of the Brown family members — like Noah — aren’t spending every waking moment by their mother’s side. While this may be hard for some people to comprehend, the consensus seems to be that the family is doing the best that they can but they have to continue living their lives.

Over the past few weeks, members of the Brown family have been seen in all different states (like Colorado). Many fans have been under the impression that Noah and Bam were done with the show. However, that might have changed. It sounds like the whole family will soon be reunited in Los Angeles and that they will all be featured in upcoming episodes of Alaskan Bush People in one way or another.

Happy birthday to our favorite inventor, tai chi master, and Mr. Fix-It, Noah! #AlaskanBushPeople A post shared by Alaskan Bush People (@alaskanbushppl) on Jul 18, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

The Discovery Channel has not confirmed any of this, but the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Exposed‘s sources say that Bam and Noah will be heading back to the West Coast soon.

“Bam and Noah should be back in Los Angeles when filming starts up again soon. Noah supposedly quit the show to be a Sheriff. I won’t believe that until I see it… Bam quit the show before they knew Ami was sick, and he came back,” the page’s curator wrote on Monday.

As Ami Brown goes through chemotherapy for a second time, fans find themselves searching for information and updates, but they have been few and far between. Many people believed that Ami wouldn’t make it through the summer, but she is still fighting a very brave battle.

Are you looking forward to watching more episodes of Alaskan Bush People? Do you hope that the whole family comes together for another season? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Discovery]