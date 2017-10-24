‘There’s A Nazi In The Oval Office’ Says Kathy Griffin Who Called Trump A ‘Moron’ To ‘Get Rid Of Soon’

Kathy Griffin is no stranger to controversy, not least when it comes to Donald Trump, even going so far as to depict herself holding what looked like the president’s severed head. This time, however, Griffin was making a guest appearance on Network Ten’s The Project when she called Trump a “Nazi.”

Griffin, who is currently in Australia on a national tour, took the opportunity to express her less than flattering sentiments about the American president.

“There’s a Nazi in the Oval Office.”

The hosts of the show laughed along with Griffin — whose signature comedic style is rooted in roasting celebrities — as she referred to Trump as “the accidental President.” Within seconds she also called him a “moron” and said that she believes he is a liar.

“I am going to call him a moron and Nazi. Americans are skittish about calling him a Nazi but he is one. He’s a big liar and everybody should get rid of him soon, not violently. Vote him out.”

Griffin elicited a massive public outcry from Trump supporters earlier this year when she posed with the decapitated likeness of Trump’s head. She later went on to apologize after CNN released her from her contract with the news giant.

Trump, at the time, claimed that the image of his severed head had deeply traumatized his youngest son, Barron. Griffin, on the other hand, alleged that the president was using the outrage following her stunt as an opportunity to distract voters from the continuing investigation into allegations that his presidential campaign colluded with Russian officials to sway the election outcome in Trump’s favor.

Telling her hosts about the ordeal, Griffin claimed that Trump and his sons “came after (her) super hard,” which eventually led to her allegedly receiving death threats from die-hard Trump loyalists.

“They go on television saying, ‘We don’t want to hurt Kathy Griffin’s career, we want to decimate her,'” she said. “These Trump folks self-identify as deplorable. They’re psychos. They’re nuts.”

Kathy then went on to say that she was in Australia “to apologize. I’m sorry we have put this guy on everybody else’s lap.” But Griffin also made it clear that she was cautious around the president, especially following the severed head scandal.

“I’m scared of that guy,” she said. “I was under a two-month Federal investigation for taking a picture of a mask. I’m excommunicated from my own country doing a world tour.”

