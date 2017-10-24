In Midst Of Failing Ratings, Megyn Kelly Reportedly Begging Donald Trump To Appear On Her Show

Each week, Megyn Kelly’s Today show ratings seem to spin further and further down the drain.

Since the start of her show, the former political host has seen her ratings steadily decline with each passing week. Kelly and her producers have been trying to pull out all the stops by trying new things to try and boost viewership. As the Inquisitr reported, Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie were brought on to Kelly’s show to make an appearance in hopes of boosting ratings, which were down 32 percent that week.

In another effort to boost the failing show, the 46-year-old brought in another NBC colleague, Hoda Kotb, last week. The Inquisitr reported, Megyn brought in Kotb to dance with her during her show to try and make her seem more relatable.

Now Radar Online is reporting that Kelly is begging President Donald Trump to make an appearance on her show. Megyn knows that not only is her show failing, but she’s also losing her “good girl” image while she has been rubbing fans the wrong way on her segment of the Today show.

The source tells Radar Online that Kelly wants to go back to doing what she does best; talking politics. Executives from the show suggested that Kelly should simply try to be more “friendly” to guests, but that just isn’t working for her.

Miss my conversation with @rickygervais last night on #SundayNight? You can join in on our laughs online here: https://t.co/3OaRcig3dE pic.twitter.com/enV2qXEWg4 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 1, 2017

Now, the insider says that the Today Show With Megyn Kelly is looking to do something drastic to increase ratings in a hurry. They believe that letting Megyn talk politics as she has done for years could be her saving grace. This is why Megyn is begging Trump to make an appearance.

As many will recall, Trump and Kelly have had a pretty rough relationship over the past few years. Variety reports that in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly told the talk show host that Donald Trump was one of the reasons why she left Fox News.

“Donald Trump has a way of clarifying one’s life choices,” she told DeGeneres.

Wow, @megynkelly really bombed tonight. People are going wild on twitter! Funny to watch. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2015

Kelly also went on to say that after Trump unleashed a series of controversial tweets about her, it further clarified the fact that she did not want to work in the toxic cable news environment. This, of course, came after Kelly asked Trump questions at a debate early in the election that he felt were not the responsibility of the moderator.

Do you think Donald Trump would help Megyn Kelly’s show survive?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]