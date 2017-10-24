Anna Faris Talks About Sexual Harassment From A Director While On Movie Set

As the scandal surrounding sexual harassment in Hollywood continues to grow, many actors and actresses are stepping forward to share their own stories and experiences. During a discussion on her podcast Unqualified on October 24, Anna Faris revealed that she has been the victim of sexual harassment on the set of a movie, while also talking about the way it made her feel.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Faris revealed that she dealt with a director who made her “feel very small” because of his vulgar behavior. During a scene in which she had to stand on a ladder in order to take books off of a shelf, the movie director apparently walked up behind her and slapped her hard on the butt in front of the rest of the crew. Anna Faris said that the only thing that she could do at the time was giggle because she did not know how else to respond.

The actress said that after the director did that, she found herself looking around at the crew members who were there in order to see what their reaction was to what had happened. Anna Faris explained that she felt like the crew had expressions on their faces asking her what she planned to do about what was done, and this was “weird” to her.

Faris said that she ultimately dismissed what happened to her because she saw it as something that “isn’t a thing” and made the choice not to make a big deal about it, even though she said that the director made her feel small. The actress pointed out that the director would not have done that to the male lead of the film.

Besides talking about the director smacking her on the butt, Anna Faris shared how she thinks that she ended up with the role in the movie to begin with. According to the actress, the director told her agent that she “had great legs” and that this is one of the reasons she ended up with the part.

While Faris said that it is a great complement to be told she has great legs, it also “informed my whole experience” on the movie, and she doubted that the male star of the film was hired for the same reason. This comment led her to believe that the only reason she was hired for the role was because of the way she looks, instead of her talent.

Anna Faris also explained that the reason she did not speak out sooner, or even at the time, is because she feels that women are “conditioned to giggle.” The actress said that if a woman speaks out, she is described as being difficult, and that is the very best possible outcome of speaking up about being harassed.

