‘Pokemon GO’ Update: Catch These Gen 3 Pokemon As Preparation For Gen 4, More Tips And Tricks Revealed

Many fans are now enjoying and exploring the Pokemon GO Halloween Event 2017 that brought a new batch of pocket monsters. Aside from the Gen 3 Pokemon, the event also promises better chances of catching spooky Pokemon. Reports also claim that this is the best time for players to collect candies for the evolutions of these new set of characters.

Express shares that players need to prepare for spooky Pokemon such as Cubone, Drowzee, Gastly, Banette, and Sableye. Pokemon GO gamers would also be able to catch Duskull and Misdreavus during the Halloween event. However, before the much-anticipated event, the publication reveals Corsola has already started appearing in water areas.

For starters, Corsola is among the few weird characters of the game. Pokemon GO players consider it uncanny for Corsola to spawn in areas between the 26th S latitude line and the 31st N latitude line, even if it can be found on multiple continents. Moreover, it usually lives near warm water, which forced Niantic to make it a tropical exclusive Pokemon.

Some gamers were also able to notice that Niantic mistook the genders of Legendary Pokemon Latias and Latios. During the Halloween Event 2017, Pokemon GO players may also catch Pikachu sporting a witch hat, and the avatars in Mimikyu’s hat could also be modified. The event would also include double candy for hatching, catching, and transferring pocket monsters. Buddy Pokemon may also help to look for candy efficiently.

Meanwhile, Gamerant claims that Pokemon GO players need to catch Ghost-type Duskull and Misdreavus, which have evolutions in the yet-to-be-confirmed Generation 4 Pokemon. Duskull may evolve into Dusknoir while Misdreavus may turn into Mismagius. The publication hints that gamers need to save up as many candies as possible to prepare for the release of the fourth batch of pocket monsters.

The news outlet also predicted that the spawn rate of Murkrow would increase during the Halloween Event 2017. The Dark/Flying-type Pokemon was first introduced in Gen 2. This pocket monster may evolve into Honchkrow once Gen 4 is released.

This year’s Halloween Event started on Saturday, October 21. It will end on November 2. Stay tuned for more Pokemon GO news and updates!

