Why Is Queen Elizabeth ‘Livid’ With Kate Middleton And Prince William?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are now set to welcome their third child, which the royal duo announced will arrive in April, as E! Online recently reported. A mass frenzy has ensued due to excitement over the news, and royal watchers have been eagerly anticipating more details about the duchess’ current pregnancy.

Although Kate has experienced extreme morning sickness, much like the beauty has with all of her pregnancies, she has begun to attend events once again, seeing as the worst of the morning sickness is reportedly over.

However, rumors continue to swirl that Duchess Kate is opting to lessen the number of royal duties she takes on, including the number of public appearances she makes as the due date approaches and even after the birth of their third child.

Prince William has spoken up for his wife on the subject of taking some royal responsibilities off Kate’s plate, and despite the Inquisitr recently reporting about the close bond between William and the monarch, sources still insist that the Queen is displeased with the couple’s plan. The Daily Star shared some details regarding recent interactions between Prince William and the monarch.

“Queen [Elizabeth] and her grandson Prince William have exchanged angry words, with William wanting Kate to step back from royal duties permanently,” the publication reports.

The outlet’s source added, “The 91-year-old monarch was livid that the future Queen of England would want to lessen her duties.”

“He (William) told her Kate wants her public appearances kept to a minimum and he’s 100% behind her. The conversation was quite icy,” the insider continued.

The source went on to note that Kate Middleton, despite always being the picture of elegance and beauty and displaying a radiant smile during her appearances, is apparently less happy about being in the spotlight and under the scrutiny of the media so constantly.

Prince William, Queen Elizabeth Fighting Over Kate Middleton’s Royal Duties? https://t.co/SQC7p55dJU pic.twitter.com/52b3UyagLJ — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) October 20, 2017

It seems that Middleton has become less enthused about public appearances since becoming a mother, and now with the couple’s third child on the way, Kate is putting on the breaks a little more when it comes to committing to appearances in the spotlight.

“Kate’s miserable about doing royal engagements. She’s happiest being a mother and wife and has requested to do less in the public eye,” says the source.

Unfortunately for Duchess Kate, Queen Elizabeth II has a “no-nonsense” policy when it comes to royal engagements and duties.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]