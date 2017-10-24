Kristen Stewart Watches Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Blow Up As She Has Good Time With Stella Maxwell

Ever since Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson parted ways, the actress has engaged in a handful of romantic flings, high-profile dating, and frequent breakups. But now, it looks like the tides have turned, with Robert Pattinson making headlines with his rocky relationship with his fiancee, FKA twigs. As her Twilight co-star is at a crossroads in his life, Kristen Stewart is completely in love and settled with her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell.

The 31-year-old British actor has been with FKA twigs for about three years, but recently, things have taken a turn in their relationship. With his career taking off with his new movie, Good Time, and his fiancee recording her new album, they have not been able to spend much time to talk things through.

This has led to a hasty breakup, surprising the fans who thought that the next step for the British couple was to start planning a wedding.

“He is on a press tour and she is working on her new album. And I think it’s timing,” a source said to People Magazine. “They’ve been all over the place. They have not seen each other in probably two months.”

There also have been rumors that Robert Pattinson has been crying into the arms of Katy Perry, who seems to think that they may make a good couple.

“Despite being on tour, Katy makes it a point to shoot Rob a text, on a regular basis, to make sure he is not a crying mess,” a source told Metro. “Katy cares a lot about Rob, and they have a special friendship which they both appreciate.”

But it looks like things are not totally over for Robert and FKA twigs. The source from People says that “they will eventually get back together” as the split has been induced by their busy schedules and miscommunication.

On the other side of the world, the 27-year-old actress is getting more and more serious with her girlfriend. Kristen and Stella recently celebrated a year of being together, and their date to Nobu in Malibu showed that they are still very much in love.

“Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell certainly know how to keep the romance alive,” reports the Daily Mail. “The couple headed out to Malibu for a romantic meal at Nobu on Sunday evening […] Once inside, the pair shared a steamy smooch before they headed home for the evening.”

While Robert and FKA twigs kept their PDA away from paparazzi, Kristen and Stella have never shied away from the cameras. As a matter of fact, Kristen Stewart does not hide her relationship for a good cause. In an interview she gave in 2016, the actress admitted that making her romance public is a way of helping others accept their own sexuality.

“That’s really important to me,” she revealed. “As much as I want to protect myself, it’s not about hiding. As soon as you start throwing up so many walls, you cannot see over them yourself, so you just start isolating in a way that’s not honest. I definitely found where I’m comfortable.”

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]