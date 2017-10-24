Javi Marroquin Fuels Dating Rumors On Instagram, Labels Briana DeJesus His ‘Bae’

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus haven’t yet confirmed whether or not they are dating but online, it sure looks like they are.

Throughout this past weekend, the Teen Mom 2 cast members have been spending tons of time with one another in Los Angeles and on Monday night, ahead of the new episode of Season 8, Javi Marroquin posted a photo of himself and Briana DeJesus which featured him smiling at her as she looked at the camera.

“I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days,” Marroquin wrote in the caption of his October 23 photo, adding that hash tags, “Bae” and “You changed in L.A.”

Around the same time, Briana DeJesus posted a series of images on her own page of herself and Javi Marroquin and said that Gary Shirley, the father of Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s daughter and Butch Baltierra, the father of Teen Mom OG‘s Tyler Baltierra, had them laughing all night long.

In the first photo, DeJesus and Marroquin were seen seated beside one another as they joined Brittany DeJesus, Jo Rivera, and Butch Baltierra. In the second, DeJesus and Marroquin posed cheek-to-cheek with Jenelle Evans and Gary Shirley in the background.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus’ online flirtation began several months ago and last month, the potential couple further sparked rumors of a romance when they hung out together in New York City. As fans may have seen, Marroquin and DeJesus posted photos of one another as they enjoyed a meal with her family, including her daughter, three-month-old Stella Star, before venturing out to a Big Apple nightclub in the area.

While Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus haven’t confirmed the nature of their relationship quite yet, it is quite clear that the two reality stars enjoy one another’s company. In fact, they have already met one another’s families and weeks ago, Marroquin visited DeJesus in Orlando with his son, 3-year-old Lincoln, and step-son, 7-year-old Isaac.

To see more of Javi Marroquin, Briana DeJesus, and their co-stars, including Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Javi Marroquin/Instagram]