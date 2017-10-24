‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Escapes From Jail, Still Seeking Revenge For Abigail’s Betrayal With Chad

Days of Our Lives fans knew that Ben Weston making his way back to Salem would only lead to trouble. As the Necktie Killer, he had been shipped off to a mental hospital. When he escaped, Ben returned to Salem to accomplish a few things. He wanted to clear his name in the murder of Will Horton, but he still has other things on his mind.

The following will contain spoilers for Days of Our Lives. If you don’t want to know, this is the time to stop reading.

Ben Weston was once a good guy in Salem and seemed on his way to a perfect life with Abigail. Then he started to unravel. The years of living on the run with his sister after the death of their mother and the influence of his criminal father were too much for the young man. When he discovered that Abigail was still in love with Chad, Ben went over the edge.

Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Ben will escape from the Salem PD and be on the loose once again on Days of Our Lives. He is far from over his anger at Abigail for her betrayal with Chad. Ben had wanted to see her burn in the bed at the cabin and is still determined to make her pay. He remains convinced that Thomas is actually his son, but the child could be caught in the crossfire as Ben implements his twisted plan.

@1caseymoss giving @_marcimiller_ some last minute advice before the big day! #DAYS ????: @_marcimiller_ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Oct 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Spoilers for Days of Our Lives reveal that Abigail and Thomas will be alone in the DiMera mansion on Halloween. Ben will take full advantage and cut the power to the spookily decorated mansion. He will turn the mansion into a true haunted house as he torments Abigail. The decorations will confuse her, and the winding hallways of the mansion will become a near-impossible maze as she tries to escape with her son.

Do you think Abigail will be able to save herself and Thomas from Ben’s twisted plan? Will Chad show up in time to stop Ben from hurting his family? Share your thoughts in the comments section below?

