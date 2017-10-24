Is ‘Counting On’ Star Derick Dillard Going Into Politics Despite Controversial Comments

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard took the White House by storm over the weekend, and it looked like the pair had a lot of fun. Dillard has recently received a lot of backlash because of his controversial comments on social media, but is the Counting On star thinking about getting into politics?

According to Ok Magazine, the couple shared a number of photos from their Washington trip on social media. Based on the images, the two visited a lot of popular tourist destinations throughout the city, including Capitol Hill, the Washington Monument, the U.S. Supreme Court, and, of course, the White House. Although they didn’t get to meet Donald Trump in person, Dillard did buy a pair of Trump socks at the gift shop.

The two went to Washington D.C. with other members of their church. They even took a group shot in front of Capitol Hill and revealed the trip was part of their church’s school of ministry. Although the couple appeared to have a great time visiting the nation’s capital, Dillard has not commented on his future plans in politics. If Dillard isn’t planning on diving into the political world, what does he do for a living?

In Touch Weekly reports that Derick Dillard doesn’t have a real job unless you count his appearances on Counting On. It isn’t clear if TLC pays Dillard for his time on the show, but if he does get a paycheck from the network, it is unclear how big that paycheck is. An agent toldBusiness Insider that stars of “docu-ensembles” are normally paid “from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end.”

Apart from Counting On, Dillard officially works for his family’s missionary company, which is based out of Central America. Dillard has worked as a missionary since 2015, though he and Duggar left their post in El Salvador this past summer. He also has history working as a tax accountant for Walmart and has a college degree in Business Administration. Before he quit working as an accountant, it is believed that Dillard probably made around $50,000 a year. His current net worth is unknown.

