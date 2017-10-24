The upcoming new episode of NCIS Season 15 is set to feature the return of Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry). For starters, Clayton was introduced as a MI6 Officer in the finale episode of the series’ first installment. Spoilers suggest that this Tuesday’s episode will reveal several things about Clayton, including his dark side.

Speaking to TV Line, Duane Henry revealed that Clayton Reeves’ alcoholism would be featured in the imminent “Fake It ‘Til You Make It” episode. The English actor said he hopes the tackling this issue would touch people who go through the similar situation. Duane added his character would open up to Ellie (Emily Wickersham) about his addiction to alcohol.

“I hope that it sparks a few brains of people who go through similar issues. It’s fun [to explore it] for the character, but the bigger issue and the message within are very important.”

Aside from that, Clayton Reeves will also ask for the help of the NCIS team after he witnesses the abduction of a close pal. Spoilers have it that Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his associates will find out that the suspect is feeding a yet-to-be-known personality with confidential military information. Though Duane Henry’s character is willing to cooperate with the investigation, he would be hesitant to disclose details as he does not want to reveal his connection to the victim.

Meanwhile, Pop Culture shares that Pauley Perrette is getting a new look before officially leaving NCIS Season 15. The 48-year-old American actress took to Twitter this week to show off her new hairstyle. Pauley, who plays Abby Sciuto, enhanced her look by adding green velvet bows on her peppy pigtails.

Rumors have it that David McCallum may also depart from the show aside from Pauley Perrette. The news came after Dr. Cadence Darwin (Susan Blakely) offered Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David) a job in a previous NCIS Season 15 episode. At first, Ducky was diffident in accepting the offer, but he became more open to the proposal after doing some research about it and found out that no one has studied about a body existing inside a body.

Because of this, many viewers got concerned with David McCallum’s future on the show. While these reports could possibly be true, it should be noted that CBS has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Hence, avid followers of the series should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more NCIS Season 15 spoilers, news, and updates!

