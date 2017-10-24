Senator Bob Corker Roasts ‘Utterly Untruthful’ Donald Trump [Breaking]

The very public feud between President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Bob Corker has erupted once again. As reported by the Washington Post, Corker unleashed a Twitter storm after Trump tweeted that Corker was fighting him on tax cuts. President Trump also claimed that Corker could not get himself “elected as a dog-catcher in Tennessee.” Corker responded by tweeting that Trump was telling the “same untruths from an utterly untruthful president.” Corker added the hashtag #AlerttheDaycareStaff, a reference to his recent claims that the Trump White House is akin to an “adult daycare center.”

As reported by ABC News, President Trump’s Twitter tirade seems to be in response to Senator Corker’s appearance on Good Morning America earlier today. Corker stood by his comments about Trump and claimed that Trump has set the U.S. “on the path to World War 3.”

Corker added that Trump should butt out of the diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between the U.S. and North Korea. Corker suggested that Trump should “leave it to the professionals for a while.”

“The president undermines our Secretary of State [and] raises tensions in the area by virtue of the tweets that he sends out. “When you kneecap that effort, you really move our country into a binary choice, which could lead to a world war.”

Corker was, of course, referring to the tweets that Trump had sent out while Rex Tillerson was in delicate negotiations with China, in a bid to resolve the North Korean crisis. Trump told Tillerson that he was “wasting his time” because North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “only understands one thing.”

Many assumed that Trump’s comments were a strong indication that the Trump White House is seriously considering military action against North Korea.

President Trump’s comments about Corker’s opposing him on tax reform presumably come from comments that Corker has made on the subject. As reported by the Standard-Examiner, Corker has called on the White House to “step aside” and let Congress figure out how to pay for Trump’s proposed $1 trillion tax cut. President Trump wants to be able to sign the tax cuts before the end of the year.

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

…Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

President Donald Trump seems oblivious to the fact that he will need the support of Senate Republicans if he is to pass his much-heralded tax-reform proposals. Publicly attacking Senator Corker seems a strange way to garner support, especially given that Corker is heading for retirement. With no political future to worry about, Corker has little to lose by hitting back against Donald Trump.

[Featured Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]