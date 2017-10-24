Is Jenelle Evans’ Husband ‘Controlling And Abusive’? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Mom Barbara Reportedly Thinks So

Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, filmed a segment for the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special over the weekend, and while chatting with Dr. Drew Pinsky, she allegedly opened up about Evans’ husband, David Eason.

According to a new report, Barbara Evans spoke of David Eason, who married Jenelle Evans last month, and admitted that she doesn’t feel comfortable with his behavior.

“Barbara cried,” a source revealed to Radar Online on October 24. “She’s worried that David Eason is controlling and abusive.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason got married on September 23, 2017, and weeks later, Eason came under fire for his treatment of Kaiser, Evans’ three-year-old son with Nathan Griffith. As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Eason was seen dragging Kaiser across their yard by his arm before ignoring the child as he begged for food.

As the reunion taping continued, Jenelle Evans took to the stage but unfortunately for the reality star, she didn’t receive the overwhelming response that some of the other ladies, including fan favorite Chelsea Houska, received. Instead, she barely got an applause at all, and when she was questioned about the abuse allegations made against her husband, she insisted David wasn’t controlling and said that when he wants to go to the store, she allows him to do so because she trusts him.

A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

Throughout her visit to Los Angeles, Jenelle Evans appeared to be estranged from her mother and her co-stars, aside from Briana DeJesus, who was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 earlier this year. So, rather than going out with Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer, Evans spent time with her husband, David Eason, and posed for a number of photos with Eason during their many outings around town.

Jenelle Evans and her mother, Barbara, have been estranged since Barbara was awarded full custody of Evans’ oldest child, son Jace, in May. As fans will recall, Evans was granted visitation rights during the court hearing but denied her request for custody.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]