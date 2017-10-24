Shania Twain’s ‘Different’ Appearance On ‘DWTS’ Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

Shania Twain both performed and guest judged on last night’s (October 23) episode of Dancing with the Stars, but it was more than just her appearance on the judging panel and her singing skills that got fans of the ABC show talking.

A number of fans claimed online the country superstar looked “different” on the dancing series, which sparked speculation that the “Life’s About to Get Good” singer might have gone under the knife.

There’s no doubting Shania looked stunning during her DWTS appearance while promoting her new album, Now, though some viewers claimed on social media that she just didn’t look like the star they’d come to know and love after she burst onto the scene in the 1990s.

“How is this Shania Twain on #dwts right now!? She is so different,” @deannaaElena tweeted after seeing the singer on the DWTS judging panel, while another wrote, “I would never have guessed it was Shania until they said it. [She] looks completely different.”

“#DWTS It is clearly obvious that Shania has had work done on her face because she is NOW totally unrecognizable… So Sad,” another viewer then wrote of the star on the social media site.

Others also began to speculate that Twain may potentially have gone under the knife and gotten some kind of plastic surgery, though there’s no proof that the singer has had any kind of cosmetic procedure.

“Is there a @ShaniaTwain under all that plastic surgery? #DWTS,” Twitter user @klaw1988 wrote of the multiple Grammy winner’s changing looks.

“Is that reeeeally @ShaniaTwain?” @stwrs1974 then added during the live broadcast. “Omg. Plastic surgery, anyone? Wow. #sad #dwts.”

“Whatever Shania has done to her face, I am not a fan,” @stalkstephanie added on the social media site, speculating Twain may have “cheek implants and Botox” on her face. “Ugh. She was so pretty. Just age naturally #DWTS.”

Earn The Necklace also speculated after Shania’s DWTS appearance this week that she could have gotten botox injections in her face.

While Shania has never confirmed she’s ever had any kind of plastic surgery; this isn’t the first time it’s been suggested that the country singer may have gone under the knife.

Life & Style alleged in June that Twain may potentially have altered her appearance with a little help from a plastic surgeon.

The gossip magazine claimed earlier this year that it’s possible the star may have had botox, fillers, and laser treatments on her skin, as well as a number of other procedures.

#ShaniaNOW is already platinum in Canada! I am over the moon! Thank you for all your support, I'm really feeling the home country love ❤ A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Oct 4, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

But despite all the rampant speculation surrounding her “different” look, there’s no denying that Twain is back at the top of her game following her big return to the music scene.

Shania dropped Now, her first album in 15 years, last month, and the big release saw a huge amount of success across the globe.

Now debuted at number one in a number of countries across the globe, including hitting the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart, as well as reaching the top of the charts in Canada, Australia, and the U.K.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]