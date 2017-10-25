Song Joong Ki And Song Hye Kyo’s Wedding Preparations Completed, Actor’s Agency Denies Honeymoon Venue Rumors

Descendants of the Sun real-life couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have finally wrapped up their wedding preparations, it has been alleged.

According to reports, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are all set to walk down the aisle next week and several outlets already revealed interesting details about the highly anticipated event.

As reported by Soompi, the Song-Song couple’s upcoming nuptials will have no officiant for the ceremony. Apparently, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo opted to have an MC to conduct the momentous event.

However, there were claims that the said MC will not be a famous celebrity but rather a long-time friend of Song Joong Ki.

Making the event even more special is Song Hye Kyo’s close friend Ock Ju Hyun. According to reports, the former Fin.K.L member will be singing the congratulatory song for the couple.

Soon after their marriage, the newlyweds are reportedly heading to Europe for their honeymoon. However, no further details have been disclosed about its exact location.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will be staying at a house in the neighborhood of Itaewon. The couple’s marital home was purchased by Song Joong Ki in January for 10 billion won ($8.9 million) and was recently remodeled in preparation for their official move in.

전우애 ! 의리 !! A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Apr 5, 2016 at 5:15am PDT

Despite all the alleged details, Song Joong Ki’s agency, Blossom Entertainment, clarified that some of the claims were incorrect. The label reiterated that at this point, nothing has been confirmed about the upcoming wedding and honeymoon.

“Nothing is confirmed about the couple’s wedding and honeymoon except the fact that Ock Joo Hyun is singing the congratulatory song. There can be a change in plans so we will have to wait and see this week.”

As Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s big day is approaching, die-hard fans of the couple have been watching their every move. Inevitably, some were quick to come up with various speculations about them.

유시진씨 팬미팅 ???????? #태양의후예 #유시진 #강모연 #songsongcouple A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Jun 17, 2016 at 9:21am PDT

In fact, just recently, the Descendants of the Sun couple was bombarded with pregnancy rumors after eagle-eyed fans spotted what they claimed to be Song Hye Kyo’s bulging baby bump.

It can be recalled that earlier this month, the couple traveled to Paris, France, ahead of their wedding to do some last-minute shopping for the big day. There, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo took photos with their elderly fans who spotted them while strolling the busy streets.

In the photos, Song Hye Kyo appeared to have a baby bump concealed under her loose grey coat. Some even pointed out that Song Hye Kyo has been wearing loose clothes lately, adding more to speculations that she is already pregnant with Song Joong Ki’s baby.

However, the soon-to-wed couple has yet to comment on the latest pregnancy claims.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will walk down the aisle on October 31 at the Shilla Hotel.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]