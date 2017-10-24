Scandal star Tony Goldwyn took notice of all of the women in the entertainment industry coming forward to talk about their experiences with sexual harassment with Harvey Weinstein and James Toback, and all of the women who wrote #metoo on their social media accounts. Goldwyn decided to come forward and add #metoo. Tony Goldwyn wants to share that he had an experience with the Hollywood casting couch and he was sexually harassed by another man. Goldwyn had read Lupita Nyong’o’s account of being trapped in Harvey Weinstein’s house and says while his story isn’t nearly as dramatic as Nyong’o’s, Goldwyn was her age when he was harassed.

Lupita Nyong’o says she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein when he invited her to his Connecticut home to screen a movie, and she ended up trying to escape to avoid being sexually assaulted. Nyong’o says she got away, but other women didn’t according to Rowan Farrow’s article in the New Yorker. Farrow said that of the women he talked to, three confirmed that they were raped.

“Three women—among them Argento and a former aspiring actress named Lucia Evans—told me that Weinstein raped them, allegations that include Weinstein forcibly performing or receiving oral sex and forcing vaginal sex.”

Scandal star Tony Goldwyn told his story of sexual harassment as a victim of the Hollywood casting couch on the red carpet for the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards. Tony Goldwyn says that he was in his last year of acting school, long before his Scandal days, when he was put in a situation he never expected.

“It happened to me by a man, and it wasn’t as extended and awful as what Lupita went through, but it was the same thing. It was the casting couch and I didn’t understand what was going on, what was happening — I thought it was my fault. I thought I was misunderstanding the situation … It took me a couple of years to get over it.”

Scandal star Tony Goldwyn isn’t the only man to come forward and say #metoo as Tom Jones has also said that he has been sexually harassed during his long career. Goldwyn explains his situation was similar in that he was able to escape the situation without being physically assaulted. Tony Goldwyn says that it’s something that women have to deal with every day in every industry, and not just on the casting couch with powerful men.

Scandal star Tony Goldwyn tweeted his support for Lupita and others for telling their stories which Goldwyn believes, despite Harvey Weinstein’s protestations that it happened differently.

“Women need to know your brothers have your backs. Real men aren’t ‘like that.’ End the silence.”

Tony Goldwyn explains that he knows this is not a new story, but people are now coming forward and telling their stories, and Goldwyn hopes people won’t stop speaking out.

“This is about awareness. This is not a new thing. It’s something that we all need to take responsibity for.”

Scandal star Tony Goldwyn made his return as former President Fitgerald “Fitz” Grant to the hit series last Thursday.

Are you surprised that Scandal star Tony Goldwyn has also been a victim of the casting couch? Do you think more men will come forward with their stories, or do you think there is still shame among men in the entertainment industry?

