Meghan Markle’s Family Claims The Real Meghan Will Shock Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to have the perfect relationship, but is the Suits star hiding something from the royal family? Mirror reports that the actress’s sister, Samantha Grant, sat down with Good Morning Britain and revealed what her sibling is really like behind closed doors. What did Grant say about her little sister?

Grant, a half-sister from their father’s first wife, had nothing but good things to say about her sister. The 52-year-old revealed that Markle is smart, educated, and graceful. She also believes Markle will make a great addition to the royal family and should complement Harry’s personality. Although Markle and Grant’s relationship has become strained over the years, Grant couldn’t be happier for her sister.

“Together she and Prince Harry can bring so much to their role in humanitarian efforts and I think the world will be surprised – they’re both incredible people with a lot to offer,” Grant explained.

This, of course, isn’t the first time Grant’s name has been surfaced in regards to Meghan Markle’s love life. Grant is currently getting ready for the release of her memoir about the family and was caught up in a lot of drama when she said that Hollywood changed her sister. Grant now claims that the press misquoted her and says her book will not bad-mouth Markle in any way. Instead, she is simply recounting what it was like growing up in a mixed-race family and how they all dealt with Markle’s rise to fame. She ended the interview by cautioning fans to not believe everything they read in the tabloids.

Grant currently resides in Florida and has three children. In 2008, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and is bound to a wheelchair as a result. The mother of three recently started a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help make her home more wheelchair accessible. Markle has not commented on her sister’s new book.

In addition to Grant, there are also some concerns about Markle’s father. According to Radar Online, Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, enjoys living out of the spotlight and wants nothing to do with all the hoopla surrounding his daughter’s royal romance. That said, Thomas is still close to Markle and actually knew about her relationship with Harry before they went public. Thomas separated from Meghan Markle’s mom when the actress was 5-years-old.

