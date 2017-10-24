Shannon Beador Granted Protective Order Against Husband David

Shannon Beador has vehemently denied abuse allegations aimed at her husband in recent months but years ago, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was protected from the father of her three children by a court order.

According to a new report, David Beador was charged with assault and battery against a cohabitant in 2003.

On October 24, Radar Online revealed details of the Beadors’ troubled past, claiming documents obtained by the Orange County Superior Court have confirmed that a district attorney requested to protect Shannon Beador and offered a number of rules for David to follow.

David “must not annoy, harass, strike, threaten, sexually assault, batter, stalk, destroy personal property of, or otherwise disturb the peace of the protected person,” the order stated.

The order also required David Beador to hand over any firearms within 24 hours of the order being put into place.

As Radar Online revealed, Shannon Beador’s husband was accused of assault and battery in February 2003. However, in 2014, the Real Housewives of Orange County star downplayed her husband’s arrest, claiming that there was no abuse or physical altercation. Instead, she explained, she called police in hopes of ending the fight between herself and David and quickly resolved the issue once the ordeal had played out.

Following the incident, David took a plea deal with the court and in 2006, the charges against him were dismissed. As for the protective order taken out for Shannon Beador, the order was eventually dropped as well.

Although Shannon Beador and David Beador reconciled soon after his arrest, things between them took a turn for the worse years ago when he admittedly engaged in a months-long affair with another woman.

While Shannon Beador chose to stay with her husband, despite his affair, they are allegedly on the brink of divorce as the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County continues to play out on Bravo TV.

“They are both miserable and at this point, divorce seems like the only option,” an insider claimed.

To see more of Shannon Beador, David Beador, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

