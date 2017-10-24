Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Bizarre Open Relationship Rumors Soar: Reversing Tom Cruise Strict Marriage Rules?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have faced speculation about their relationship for years, with rumors ranging from plans to wed to dramatic splits. Rumors have begun to soar that Holmes and Foxx have established a rather bizarre open relationship, with one of the lovebirds reportedly viewed as “not marriage material.” Is Katie rebelling against the strict marriage rules to which Tom Cruise held her, or is Jamie the one who has insisted on an open relationship?

Jamie Foxx Reportedly Makes Shocking Confession To Katie Holmes

Even though Holmes and Foxx reportedly have been lovebirds for years, an insider told Radar Online that Jamie has been hiding his true feelings from Katie about their relationship. Foxx allegedly has no desire to commit to a forever romance with Holmes, and he reportedly finally decided it was time to be honest with Katie, according to the source.

“[Jamie Foxx has] ducked this issue for years, but finally figured it was the right thing to put Katie out of her misery and tell her where she stands.”

In addition, the insider claimed that Jamie has a “wandering eye” when it comes to looking at other women, and he reportedly told Holmes about that issue as well.

Katie Holmes ‘Not Marriage Material’ For Jamie Foxx?

There are two rumored factors in Katie’s and Jamie’s alleged decision to enjoy an open relationship. Foxx is “never going to be a one-woman guy,” predicted the insider. But that relationship issue reportedly isn’t the only block to the possibility that Jamie will propose to Holmes, said the source.

“As much as he digs her, Katie’s not marriage material in his eyes.”

That’s got to hurt, particularly after Holmes took the risk during the summer by going public with her relationship with Foxx. The two looked happy when they were seen strolling on a beach in Malibu.

However, although most observers translated that stroll as meaning that Katie and Jamie agreed to take their relationship to the next level, friends of the couple told Radar that Holmes’ and Foxx’s romance is actually surprisingly casual.

Jamie Foxx Gives Katie Holmes Freedom To Date Other Men?

Because of the alleged open relationship, the insider said that Jamie had told Katie that she could date other men. And it works both ways, with Foxx reportedly planning to see other women as well.

“He wants to keep seeing her and hanging out, but there are other women in his life he’s not prepared to give up.”

Holmes has received encouragement from Jamie “to start seeing other guys if she wants to,” added the source.

As for the timeline of Katie’s alleged agreement to have what Radar called a “bizarre open relationship,” she reportedly recently found out about Foxx getting flirty with Eva Longoria. In addition, OK magazine reported that Holmes was “hurt” after Jamie and Charlize Theron started flirting in public.

Holmes might have resigned herself to holding onto Foxx by agreeing to the open relationship. It’s also seen as a dramatic reversal of the strict marriage rules that Katie reportedly had to obey prior to her divorce from Tom Cruise.

Katie Holmes Rebels Against Tom Cruise’s Strict Marriage Rules?

Although years have passed since Holmes and Cruise divorced, rumors continue to swirl about their relationship during their marriage. The Mirror recently reported that Katie was subjected to a series of guidelines about what she could and could not do during and even after her marriage to Tom.

Cruise and Holmes reportedly split after Katie became “wary” of Scientology, according to the publication. Even though rumors about their marriage continue, including about how Holmes managed to get their daughter Suri Cruise away from Tom, Katie has maintained silence.

For example, Cruise allegedly endangered both Holmes’ health and the unborn baby’s health by buying and using an at-home ultrasound machine so he could monitor Katie’s womb. He was slammed for exposing the unborn child to unneeded sound waves and also running the risk of having potential problems missed by trying to take on the task that should be performed only by trained medical professionals.

