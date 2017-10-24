Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles Feud To Ruin Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Plans For Romantic Halloween?

Prince Harry seemingly can’t get a break when it comes to smooth sailing on the romance sea with his girlfriend Meghan Markle. Rumors are soaring that Harry has met with resistance from the royal family, with reports that both Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles are leading the pack. With Halloween approaching, Prince Harry reportedly has planned a charmingly romantic way to spend the holiday with Meghan. But could the power couple team of Kate and Camilla turn Halloween happiness into a holiday horror story?

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle: Loved-Up Halloween

Prince Harry and Markle have been dating for about a year. Rumors have soared that the loved-up prince has already proposed, noted the Daily Star.

“Some claim the smitten flame-haired prince has already got down on one knee to the 36-year-old actress.”

However, despite the speculation that Harry and Meghan are already engaged, the two remain the subject of speculation about when and where the lovebirds will announce plans to marry. What’s next in their future, rather than an engagement announcement, appears to be a romantic evening devoted to each other on Halloween, according to the publication.

Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles Powerful Enough To Wreck Harry’s Love Life?

Even though the prince reportedly has persisted in concocting plans for romance on the traditionally eerie October holiday evening, both Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles are rumored to be annoyed with the innocent lovebirds, pointed out the newspaper.

“Kate Middleton is upset with the pair.”

Neither Harry nor Meghan has actually done something evil to hurt Kate or Camilla. There haven’t been any reports of behind-the-Palace-walls drama such as smashing china teacups or deliberately dented antique treasures. But despite that, Middleton and Parker Bowles are reportedly attempting to block the prince and Markle’s dreams of saying “I do” in a royal wedding.

Kate and Camilla have repeatedly reported to be at odds themselves, with Middleton wanting her husband Prince William to ascend to the throne and Parker Bowles pushing her own husband Prince Charles as the winner in this real-life Game of Thrones. But Kate and Camilla allegedly have set aside their own feud to take on and wreck Prince Harry and Meghan’s romance, as the Inquisitr reported.

Prince Harry Wants To Re-Create Halloween 2016 Romance

However, despite those two strong women trying to get in his way, Harry has persisted in finding a way to re-create his memories of Halloween Meghan, according to the publication. Made official by Kensington Palace’s announcement, the prince is set to travel to Chicago on October 31 for the inaugural Obama foundation summit.

But rather than finishing the day with a cozy night of scary movies and popcorn, Harry has plotted a visit to Meghan for the evening.

“While the rest of us get ready for a fright-fest night of horror films and trick or treating, Harry [will] meet up with Meghan.”

A source quoted by the Daily Star clarified that the prince longs to re-create the Halloween that he enjoyed with Markle last year.

Meghan seems to have treasured her Halloween with Harry as well. Last year, Markle even turned to Instagram to post an adorable photo with a pumpkin. The photo reportedly was taken just before she and Harry created the romantic Halloween memories that he reportedly wants to revisit in 2017.

Camilla Parker Bowles Tries To Influence Meghan Markle?

So how far will Kate and Camilla go to achieve their alleged goal of preventing the prince from marrying Meghan? Middleton is rumored to be upset by Markle stealing her pregnancy spotlight, while Parker Bowles reportedly is upset for reasons that no one can figure out, according to the Hollywood Gossip.

“[Camilla Parker Bowles] reportedly disapproves of Meghan for reasons that remain unclear.”

After reportedly trying to get Prince Charles to tell Prince Harry to quit romancing Meghan, now Camilla allegedly has gone directly to the actress. Will Parker Bowles succeed in getting Markle to say “no” when Harry finally proposes? Will Halloween turn into a trick rather than treat for the prince? Share your views below.

