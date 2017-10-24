Kourtney Kardashian Claims She’s Also ‘Pregnant’ In Bizarre Interview

The Kardashian clan have babies on the brain right now after it was revealed that Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and little sister Kylie Jenner are all thought to be expecting babies in the coming months – but it seems like Kourtney Kardashian may be feeling a little left out.

Amid swirling rumors she could be pregnant with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, Kourtney – who has three kids with former boyfriend Scott Disick – reportedly recently told a reporter for Grazia magazine in a new interview, “I’m pregnant.”

According to Metro, Kardashian made the surprising confession to the British fashion magazine this week, but then quickly backtracked on her baby remark and claimed that her outburst was actually nothing more than a joke.

After initially claiming that she too was pregnant alongside Kylie and Khloe after People reported that both are expecting babies next year, the reporter said that Kourtney then “reassures me she’s joking after an uncomfortably long pause.”

The outlet then alleged that the reality star’s confession was supposedly just her showing off her sarcastic side following the news that three of her sisters are expecting right now.

But while it sounds like Kourtney’s confession was nothing more than a joke, her remarks caused quite a stir on social media after fans speculated there could potentially be a little truth to her claims.

“STOP IT, Kourtney is pregnant too? #KourtneyKardashian” one Twitter user wrote after hearing Kardashian’s outburst, while another tweeted, “So now Kourtney is pregnant. I can only picture Kris [Jenner] at the birth.”

While it’s not clear exactly why Kardashian joked she’s pregnant with her fourth child, Kourtney’s fake pregnancy outburst comes amid a whole lot of speculation that she and new boyfriend Younes could be expecting a baby of their own.

As the rumors swirled, Younes recently posted a very cryptic message to social media in which he appeared to hint that he and Kourtney had some very big news that they just weren’t quite ready to share with the world yet.

Adding a whole lot of fuel to the pregnancy speculation, Wetpaint reported earlier this month that he wrote in a very cryptic Instagram post, “sometimes you just gotta keep the good news to yourself.”

But despite all the rumors, Gossip Cop previously denied that Kardashian and Bendjima will soon be having a baby of their own and shut down reports suggesting she’s “pregnant too” alongside Khloe and Kylie as Kim and Kanye are expecting their third baby via a surrogate.

After reports claimed that Kourtney was “pregnant too” just like her sisters earlier this month, the site alleged that the speculation the reality star will soon become a mom for the fourth time was all “fake.”

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian bizarrely telling a reporter that she’s pregnant before backtracking on her comments?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]