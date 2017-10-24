Kim Cattrall Says She Skipped Having Babies For ‘Sex And The City’

Kim Cattrall continues to drop bombshells about her years on Sex and the City. In a scathing interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Cattrall revealed that her commitment to the HBO hit was so great that it kept her from having children.

In the interview, Kim, now 61, revealed that after she married her third husband Mark Levinson in 1998, she considered starting IVF treatments for pregnancy. But Cattrall, who was in her early 40s at the time, ultimately decided against the treatments due to the hectic shooting schedule for her then-new series Sex and the City. Kim said production on the show often started at 4:45 a.m. and would run for up to 19 hours a day.

“I thought to myself, ‘Wow, I have 19-hour days on this series,” Kim said, according to People.

“My Monday morning would start at 4:45 a.m. and go to one or two in the morning. And then I realized what a commitment it was just to the [IVF] procedures.”

Kim Cattrall explained that it finally dawned on her that biological motherhood wasn’t in the cards for her if she wanted to keep her job. Sex and the City ran from 1998 to 2004 on HBO, and Cattrall was 48-years-old by the time the show wrapped.

“I thought, ‘I don’t think it is going to happen,'” Cattrall revealed of her plans for biological parenthood. “It was the first moment — it was extraordinary — in my life where I thought, ‘Maybe I’m just not going to do this.'”

Kim Cattrall added that while she doesn’t have children of her own, she still feels maternal as a mentor, an “auntie,” and a friend. In fact, Cattrall previously told BBC Radio that she feels she is a mother, despite never having given birth to a baby. Cattrall revealed that she works as a mentor for young actors and that she is close to the children in her extended family, and she counts that as parenthood.

“I am a parent,” Kim said.

“I have actors and actresses that I mentor. I have nieces and nephews that I am very close to. There is a way to become a mother in this day and age that doesn’t include your name on the child’s birth certificate.”

Kim Cattrall’s Sex and the City character, Samantha Jones, also opted to choose career over kids. In fact, Samantha didn’t even like kids, as can be seen in the SATC clip below. (Warning: Strong language.)

While Kim Cattrall is now opting to distance herself from Sex and the City (she declined to sign on for a third movie in the franchise), she is now admitting that her long commitment to the HBO show greatly affected her personal life.

Take a look at the video below to see Kim Cattrall talking about her views on motherhood and why she feels she is a mom.

