Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Rumors: ‘KUWTK’ Star Trying To Get GF Pregnant, Shocked Pals Called Him ‘Crazy’

Scott Disick is reportedly talking about having kids with current girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The fact that he wants the 19-year-old model to carry his child means he is dead serious about his new partner.

Radar Online claimed in an exclusive report that Scott is supposedly planning to have a baby with Sofia. The reality star sees the young fashion model as someone he would like to start a family with and he does not care what others might say or think.

Moreover, Scott Disick does not see why people around them are so hung up over his age gap with Sofia Richie. Although they have a big 15-year age difference, he pointed out that his girl is way more mature compared to any of the Kardashian sisters, including former partner, Kourtney.

“Scott insists age is just a number and Sofia’s his long-term girl now so everyone had better get used to it,” the insider reportedly told Radar.

To be fair enough on the claims that Sofie Richie is already mature for her age, some of Scott’s friends observed that the model managed to tame Disick in some way. This is not easy given that the dad of three has always been on the wild side.

“This is the first of Scott’s conquests he’s shown any respect to, at least in terms of not cheating on her and being polite when she’s on the scene,” said the insider.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have taken their romance to Milan: https://t.co/tiK3k1YTiH pic.twitter.com/0aGXCcL3h0 — E! News (@enews) October 15, 2017

Now, with his seemingly subdued behavior, friends are reportedly amazed. This is because many of them are not used to Scott’s new family-man outlook on life. However, according to reports, when he mentioned to friends about the idea of getting Sofia Richie pregnant, they were shocked and could not help but think he is crazy.

If his friends reacted this way, what more if this news reached Sofia’s dad, Lionel Richie? He will probably go nuts since he already expressed strong objection over her daughter’s relationship with a much older man — and he has kids too.

It was even reported that Lionel has contacted Kris Jenner for help. The Sun exclusively revealed that the “Endless Love” singer has been talking to the Kardashian matriarch to find out what Scott is really like. It was also alleged that the singer even begged Kris to help him out because he is “scared to death.”

Since Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were confirmed to be dating, they became more open about their romance. They were even spotted packing on PDA in most of their outings.

Scott Disick is making sure Sofia Richie feels like a queen as they take their love tour around the world: https://t.co/fpzOCaLUjY pic.twitter.com/6oWkJoKb6k — E! News (@enews) October 18, 2017

Truly, the couple is becoming more and more inseparable since being pictured together in Miami last month. If they keep this up, the possibility of seeing Sofia Richie pregnant this soon is quite high.

[Featured Image by MPI122/MediaPunch/AP Images]