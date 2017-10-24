Jenelle Evans Snubbed By ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast After Text Feud With Kailyn Lowry

Jenelle Evans is reportedly on the outs with the Teen Mom 2 cast, including Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer.

Although the mother of three did pose for a couple of photos with her newest co-star, Briana DeJesus, a report by Radar Online on October 23 revealed that Evans and Lowry didn’t speak to one another during filming on the Teen Mom 2 reunion due to a text message exchange they had days prior.

As the outlet explained, Jenelle Evans reportedly contacted Kailyn Lowry via text message after seeing that she commented on a GIF of her son Kaiser begging for food. After Lowry pointed out that the shocking scene wasn’t funny, Evans allegedly slammed her for her “b***h a**” comments and told her not to speak to her in Los Angeles. So, rather than hang out with Evans, Lowry chose to spend time with Houska and Messer and throughout their trip, the women shared several photos together.

Jenelle Evans has had an up and down relationship with Kailyn Lowry in recent years and the two have frequently fought with one another online. As for Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer, they’ve always been closer to Lowry and appear to steer clear of Evans when possible.

A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Oct 22, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, were targeted with claims of abuse earlier this month, and after Kailyn Lowry noticed a clip shared by MTV on Twitter in which Evans’ middle child, 3-year-old Kaiser, was seen begging for food, she called out the network for posting the clip and MTV ultimately deleted it from their page.

Following the episode, Jenelle Evans took to her Instagram page to reveal that she was on the fence about returning to the show for Season 9. As she explained to her fans and followers, the network wasn’t respecting her or her story and made it look as if her husband, David Eason, was hurting her in some way.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]