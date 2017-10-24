‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Andre Has Some Explaining To Do, How Does He Fit In With The Twin Story?

General Hospital is fast becoming quite the soap to watch now that the chaos over the Jason Morgan twin story is unfolding. Steve Burton’s role as Patient 6 on the ABC daytime drama will be revealing himself to his family and friends in Port Charles in the coming days, which will shock everyone who will recognize that familiar face. There is also another person in town who has some secrets involving the twin brothers. Dr. Andre Maddox knows all about the twins, but more has yet to be revealed on just what part he has played in this mess.

On Monday’s episode of General Hospital, Franco went to see Andre to tell him that he found out that Jason’s twin is not dead. Betsy told him that Andrew is still alive. That didn’t come as a surprise to the psychiatrist as he was seen calling Dr. Klein, saying that they are getting close to the truth and that if they connect a few more dots, everything will be revealed.

The previews for Tuesday’s General Hospital has Elizabeth taking Jake to see Dr. Maddox, but he tells them that now isn’t a good time. According to spoilers by She Knows Soaps, Andre is expected to make his intentions clear. Does this mean that he brushes Liz and Jake off? That may be a good thing if that does happen as Jake has some information that would likely be something that Andre would find useful in locating Patient 6.

Now that Andre has been outed as the person who is apparently behind trying to keep Patient 6 sedated at the clinic for years, there are many questions that still remain on what part he actually plays in this twin story. Franco is the one who has been digging for more information about his childhood friend that he may have pushed down the stairs when they were 3-years-old. His life could be in danger now that Andre knows how close he is to finding out the complete truth.

Is Andre Maddox the main boss or is he just a middleman paid to keep everything quiet? How involved is he in this mess involving the two Jasons? There is so much more to this story. His involvement with the WSB may be a clue. Did something happen to turn him evil?

WATCH: Dr. Maddox gives Franco some advice when it comes to keeping the truth from Jason. #GH pic.twitter.com/gb3XP3dz7m — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 23, 2017

General Hospital fans took to social media to express their shock over this new twist that Andre is the man who is giving orders to Dr. Klein. This really complicates things since he has been the trusty doctor who everyone in Port Charles goes to when troubled. He will stop at nothing to prevent Patient 6 from being revealed to his loved ones.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch more of what Dr. Andre Maddox has in store and what his backstory is in all of this.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]