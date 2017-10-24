Ivanka Trump Reveals Hidden Family Talent — Boasts Track Record Of 7 Marriages – 0 Divorces

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have something in common besides being a husband and wife team working in the White House. When Ivanka sat down for a chat with Sean Hannity on Monday, she shared with the Fox News personality that her hidden talent is that of a matchmaker. Along with Jared, as her partner in these love hookups, the two have a track record of matching people that have led to seven marriages and zero divorces, so far.

Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning showed a clip of Ivanka giggling and boasting about her 7-0 record for marriages vs. divorce from Hannity’s show, and the first daughter was very animated when explaining this hidden talent that she’s very proud of. The topic came up when Sean Hannity told Ivanka that he tried to set up one of Ivanka’s assistants on a date.

The Fox New viewers then learned that Hannity once ran a dating service, which is something Ivanka brought up while doing this one-on-one interview with Hannity on his show. The revelation that Hannity was once head honcho of a dating service paved the way for the Fox News journalist to boast about the many successful matches that he too has under his belt.

Hannity also told Ivanka that his matchmaking success stories led to a number of his namesakes running around today as some folks not only named their kids after him but the happy couples also gave their pets his name as well, according to the Daily Mail.

Ivanka might have missed her calling as a reporter as well because she pulled info out of Hannity that was interesting for the viewers to hear. After it was learned that Hannity attempted his matchmaking skills on Ivanka’s assistant, Ivanka mentioned Hannity’s website.

“You tried to set her up and were almost successful, but what really excited me about this story is when I found out that you actually had a website where you were making matches.”

Hannity created an online matchmaking website called Hannidate back about nine years ago. The website didn’t last long, but he was proud of the successful matches he had a hand in while it was up and running. He also told Ivanka that when couples would show up at one of his book signings and tell Hannity they’ve been dating for a few years, he would recommend they’d get married.

“I used to do these long book signings that would go on for hours and a cute couple would come up and I’d say ‘how long have you been dating,’ they’d say ‘three years’ and I’d say ‘what are you waiting for?'”

He finished off his matchmaking chat with saying, “A lot of people appreciated it and they did get married. I even have a child named after me and dogs.” So if you hear someone at a dog park calling “come here Sean Hannity,” there’s a chance that person got a little push into marriage via the Fox News journalist.

