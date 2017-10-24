‘The Voice’ Fans Really Want Jennifer Hudson To Stop Mentioning ‘JHud Productions’

Jennifer Hudson has been doing a whole lot of promotion for her production company JHud Productions on The Voice, and fans have most definitely been taking note of the singer’s recent references to the company she trademarked in 2016.

But while Hudson has been singing the praises of her business since Season 13 first premiered on NBC last month, it seems like all Jennifer’s JHud Productions talk on the most recent episode of the show’s infamous battle rounds on October 23 may just have tipped some viewers over the edge.

A number of The Voice fans playfully teased the Oscar winner for her seemingly never-ending references to her company on the show this week, joking that the singer and actress was working overtime to promote her business as she searched for talent.

“[Jennifer] does another promo for JHud productions. It is getting old,” The Voice viewer @capecod441 tweeted during the third installment of battle rounds. “Is it me or is anyone else tired of Jennifer Hudson saying ‘Here at JHud Productions’??? #TheVoice” another asked.

“If she says ‘here at JHud Productions…’ one more flipping time #TheVoice,” Twitter user @cayladx3 then added of the star’s seemingly constant references to her production company.

“‘Here at JHud productions…..@IAMJHUD is selling it hard tonight #VoiceBattles,'” another wrote of Hudson.

Others viewers then joked that fans tuning in to the show should turn her promotion into a drinking game by taking a shot every time the star mentioned her company on the singing show.

But it sounds like all the teasing was all in good fun when it came to the “Spotlight” singer, as others admitted that they were actually loving seeing Jennifer’s decision to promote her brand as she whittled down her team.

“I really enjoy watching @IAMJHUD. She’s so funny with the JHud productions lines,” Twitter user @robbed81 said after seeing Jennifer once again mention her company, adding the hashtags #neveroutofstyle and #TheVoice.

Hudson trademarked the name JHud Productions last year. The company not only oversees her musical ventures but also parents any production and distribution deals within movies or TV as well as Jennifer’s musical recordings and music videos amongst other facets of her impressive career.

But while she’s certainly been doing a whole lot of promo on The Voice in the U.S., Hudson will soon be taking JHud Productions back to the U.K.

The mom of one is set to return to the British version of the talent search next year as Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson will join the NBC series with Blake Shelton and Adam Levine for Season 14 in 2018.

The Voice Season 13 airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and People]