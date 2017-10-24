North Korea: Is Kim Jong-un Really Prepared for World War 3 – Conflicting Reports Suggest Not

Anyone with a passing interest in world affairs will know that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been in a verbal war with U.S. President Donald Trump for months. North Korea has continued testing missiles and nuclear weapons in the face of international condemnation. President Trump responded by threatening to “totally destroy” North Korea and branded Kim Jong-un the “little rocket man.”

As recently reported by the Inquisitr, North Korea’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Kim In Ryong, claimed that North Korea is the victim of “an extreme and direct nuclear threat from the United States.” The North Korean ambassador went on to say that tensions on the Korean peninsula have “reached the touch-and-go point” and that nuclear World War 3 could “break out any moment.”

As reported by the New York Post, North Korean officials took the unusual step of writing an open letter to world leaders at the end of last week. The letter claims that North Korea is a “fully fledged nuclear power” and accused Donald Trump of taking the world to the brink of a nuclear World War 3.

As reported by the Independent, a new study by U.S. thinktank the Belfer Center warns that North Korea has been building an arsenal of biological weapons for over 50 years. In a statement eerily similar to the claims that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, the South Korean Defence Ministry claims that Kim Jong-un could weaponize 13 types of biological agents within 10 days. These apparently include plague, anthrax, viral hemorrhagic fevers, and smallpox. The potential use of biological agents by North Korea is worrisome because they are much easier to deploy than nuclear weapons.

These reports and the rhetoric coming out of North Korea suggest that Kim Jong-un is indeed ready to wage World War 3 against the U.S. and her allies. However, it is being widely reported today that all may not be as it seems in North Korea.

The Daily Express reports that a recent tourist to North Korea brought out photographs that suggest Kim Jong-un’s troops are far from battle-ready. The unnamed photographer claims that soldiers are seen snoozing at the roadside and laboring over broken trucks. Some trucks are powered by wood gas generators and female soldiers walk the streets in skirts and heels.

Most experts agree that North Korea’s military is less sophisticated than its southern neighbors, but Kim Jong-un’s armed forces should not be underestimated. North Korea has a standing army over one million strong. Kim Jong-un also has a trained paramilitary force almost six million strong.

Japan is most certainly not taking the threat from North Korea lightly. As reported by ABC, Japan’s Defence Minister, Itsunori Onodera, has warned that North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities have grown to an “unprecedented, critical and imminent” level.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly made clear that he will use any means necessary to bring North Korea and Kim Jong-un to heel, let’s hope that does not mean a nuclear World War 3.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-Joon/AP Images]