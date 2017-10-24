How Did Kate Middleton And Prince William First Meet? Why Was Kate’s School Nickname ‘Princess In Waiting’?

The romantic love story between Kate Middleton and Prince William was always that the couple met at university in 2001, dated two years later and the rest is royal family history. Yet, the author of a new book, Kate: The Future Queen, contends that Kate Middleton knew William way before their university days, and shares why her friends nicknamed Duchess Catherine the “Princess in Waiting.”

OK! reports that author Katie Nicholl thoroughly researched Kate Middleton’s life for her biography, Kate: The Future Queen, and was quite shocked to discover that William met Catherine before their years at St. Andrews. For Nicholl, this changes “everything” about the couple’s romantic story.

“So there was an early meeting. And that for me changed everything.”

Speaking to Katie Couric, the author explained how she obtained this information.

“I was speaking to some of her friends at Marlborough School, which was where she went before St. Andrews, and they said, ‘She didn’t meet him at St. Andrews. She met him before she got there…through some of her friends. They knew Prince William and Prince Harry.'”

Nicholl did not indicate if anyone had implied that Kate changed schools in order to attend the same university as Prince William, although Nine reports that Kate’s pals at the Marlborough School, not St. Andrews, had nicknamed her the “Princess in Waiting.”

The reason that Katie Nicholl believes that when Kate and William met is an important tidbit, as Kate Middleton was originally going to attend the University of Edinburgh, not St. Andrews, where Prince William attended. Yet, Catherine made the school change at the “last minute.”

The story that William and Kate have always told the public is that both hung out with the same group of friends, and soon, the two became great pals because they were both Art History majors at St. Andrews.

What changed was at a student fashion show where Kate modeled a sheer Charlotte Todd skirt, that Kate decided to wear as a dress, over a bikini, that apparently made Prince William look at Kate as more than just a pal. And now, they are expecting baby number three!

Yet, things could certainly have gone differently if one Harry Blakelock had decided to not break up with Kate during his gap year between high school and university.

How did we NEVER know this is the REAL way Prince William and Kate Middleton actually met https://t.co/oSYBmmY7IN — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) October 24, 2017

According to Katie Nicholl, tthe guy before Prince William is the one that really broke Kate Middleton’s heart. Harry Blakelock was a cricket player and a grade older than Kate Middleton.

Considered the “best looking boy in school,” the couple had met at the “posh” Marlborough College. Nicholl explains that the Wiltshire boarding school is where the couple were seriously dating for close to a year, which was part of the information that Nicholl gathered, after interviewing over 100 of Kate Middleton’s “close” and not so close personal friends.

Allegedly, the couple made a pact that they would continue dating, although she had one more year of school, but then Harry broke Kate’s heart by suddenly breaking up with her. Harry “decided he’d take a gap year,” and chose not to stay attached to Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Norway and Sweden at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in early 2018. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

This left Kate quite heartbroken. She didn’t date again for a few years, and of course, that was with Prince William.

Although Harry broke her heart, he was still invited to William and Kate’s wedding. Celebs Now explains that Harry wound up marrying one of Kate’s closes friends, Sarah Follett.

Rumor has it that Kate was not terribly pleased with the new couple, yet eventually let bygones be bygones, they all stayed friends, and the couple went to the wedding and “they remain good friends to this day.”

The Duke and Duchess, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, today arrived in Poland for the start of #RoyalTourPoland A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Does this new information from Kate: The Future Queen change how you view Kate Middleton and Prince William’s love story? Do you think Duchess Kate purposely put herself into the path of Prince William? What do you think of her nickname “Princess in Waiting”?

