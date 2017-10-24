Jill Duggar Gushes About Sweet Gesture Of Derick Dillard, Says Girls Should Find A Guy Like Her Husband

Derick Dillard is becoming quite unpopular on social media after his anti-transgender rants and tweets about his staunch religious beliefs. But Jill Duggar is tuning out all the haters and sticking up to her man.

In a new Instagram post, Jill gushed about her “hubby” and proudly shared how Derick recently surprised her with a stay-at-home dinner date. In the photo, Derick Dillard is pictured in their dining area, wearing a plain grey shirt and khaki pants. He set the dining table with a single candle for a quick, romantic meal.

According to Jill, she had a stressful day taking care of their two sons, Israel and Samuel. She was truly touched when she saw Derick’s sweet surprise!

“He made dinner and had the room candlelit for our date tonight,” the 26-year-old reality star wrote in the photo’s caption.

“Derick Dillard, you made me feel so cherished.”

Jill professed her overflowing love for her husband in the hashtags that followed. She didn’t fail to add that though Derick is busy, he still “makes time” for her. She also has a message for single ladies.

“Ladies, find someone who loves Jesus and takes care of you like this guy does for me.”

This isn’t the first time for the reality star to publicly gush about her husband. Early this month, she also posted a picture of Derick taking care of their two children. In that post, she described her 28-year-old husband as “the best papa in the whole world.”

Jill’s posts have certainly been painting Derick in a good light, and many women commented just how lucky she is to have found a good partner in life. Among the positive comments, many called Derick a “keeper” and “hubby goals.”

“He’s definitely a keeper, Jill” one fan replied. “I love that he still ‘dates’ you even though you are married. I love your family!”

However, several critics remain unmoved in their opinions about the missionary/reality-star. Derick Dillard’s Twitter feed has been bombarded with negative comments from Duggar watchers ever since his tirade against I Am Jazz, TLC’s reality show about the transgender teenager Jazz Jennings. Since then, Derick has neither retracted nor issued an apology. Just recently, the 28-year-old Counting On mainstay reinforced his anti-transgender belief by encouraging fans to boycott Target for its controversial transgender bathroom policy.

Jill and Derick were married in June 2014. By August that year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their second son on July 8 this year. Derick used to work as an accountant for Walmart, but shortly after their wedding, he and Jill moved to Central America to work as full-time missionaries. This year, the couple announced that they are staying in the United States for good and Derick is now a youth minister based in Arkansas.

The two still appear on Counting On along with the Duggar siblings. However, TLC has not yet announced whether the reality show will be renewed for another season.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]