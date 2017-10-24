‘Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Takes Ill, Cancels Toronto Book Signing, Fans Worry

Young and the Restless fans are expressing concern after Eric Braeden, who portrays Victor Newman on the popular CBS daytime drama, announced that he won’t be able to attend an event in Toronto scheduled for Sunday, October 29, because he has taken ill. However, Braeden has reassured fans that he is taking care of himself and that he will get well very soon.

Eric Braeden was scheduled to attend a book signing event on Sunday, October 29, at Indigo Books in Toronto, as part of an ongoing promotion for his new autobiography, I’ll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America’s #1 Daytime Drama.

Hundreds of Young and the Restless fans were expected to attend the book signing event.

However, latest reports indicate that the book signing has been canceled because Eric Braeden is too ill to travel. Braeden first took to Twitter on Wednesday, October 18, to inform disappointed fans that the event had been canceled, but he did not explain why it was canceled.

“I regretfully inform you that I have to cancel my book signing, Sunday, Oct 29 @Indigo Books in Toronto. I hope to reschedule soon.”

I regretfully inform U that I have 2 cancel my book signing, Sunday, Oct 29 @Indigo Books in Toronto. I hope to reschedule soon. pic.twitter.com/AwRZd3Rn8l — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) October 18, 2017

Braeden’s statement caused concern among his fans after rumors began spreading that he had fallen ill. Besides Canadian fans who had hoped to attend the book signing, other fans in the U.S., Canada, and other parts of the world began making anxious inquiries about the daytime drama superstar’s health.

Braeden later took to Twitter and Facebook to confirm the rumors. He said he won’t be able to attend the signing event because he caught a “bad bug.” However, he assured fans that he was taking care of himself and that he would recover very soon.

“Thank you all for your kind words inquiries! Can’t make it to Toronto because I caught a bad bug! Hopefully, I’ll come there sometime soon!”

Thank you all for your kind words inquiries! Can’t make it to Toronto because I caught a bad bug! Hopefully I’ll come there some time soon! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) October 23, 2017

“Thank you all for your kind questions as to my well-being!” he also wrote on Facebook. “I’m still full of pee and vinegar, Young and Restless, but just caught a bad bug which seems to be going around! Thank you for your concern! Love yours, Eric!”

Although Braeden did not address specific concerns expressed by fans and questions about the rescheduling of the book signing event, it is likely that the book signing will be rescheduled. However, the official website for the book did not indicate book signing events lined up.

Braeden has attended a number of book signing events since the release of his bestselling autobiography, I’ll Be Dammed. Fans recently had a live book signing with the star during which he took questions from fans and explained why he wrote the book.

Braeden’s autobiography made the Publishers Weekly and the Canadian best-seller list. The book has received favorable reviews.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]