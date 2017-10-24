Kardashian Sisters Reportedly Hire Private Detectives To Spy On Blac Chyna [Rumors]

The drama between the Kardashian-Jenner clan and Blac Chyna seems to be far from being over. The famous sisters reportedly just started an all-out war against their brother’s baby mama and shelled out a fortune just to stay one step ahead of their legal battle.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the reality TV family has come up with a hefty plan to dig up Blac Chyna’s dirt. According to the webloid, the famous Kardashians sisters — Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe — are not sitting back while the former exotic dancer drags the entire family through the courts.

Apparently, the trio has “spent a fortune” hiring top-notch private detectives to spy on Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée. The gossip site claimed that Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe are keen on keeping an eye on Blac Chyna even if it means paying a huge amount of money.

The gossip outlet added that the Kardashian sisters “got the inside track of what Chyna’s doing 24/7” and will not stop until she “goes down in flames.”

While Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe reportedly support the idea of spying on Blac Chyna, the webloid claimed that it was Kris Jenner who organized the whole thing.

According to reports, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager was the one who brought up the idea of hiring private detectives to follow Blac Chyna around.

It was also noted that the Kardashian ladies are seeking vengeance not only because of what Blac Chyna did to Rob but also because she insulted the entire family with a lawsuit.

It can be recalled that Blac Chyna sued the Kardashian-Jenner clan, claiming that they interfered with a potential second season of her reality TV show, Rob & Chyna.

The 29-year-old mother of two also claimed in her lawsuit that the famous family “defamed” her and continuously do things to “destroy” her career. Apparently, the family brought “personal, professional, and financial harm” to Blac Chyna.

She is now asking for unspecified damages.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is reportedly not affected by any of Blac Chyna’s lawsuits against them. According to Us Weekly, the family members involved in the suit — Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall — are all trying to be “neutral” for the sake of Dream.

“The family is trying to stay out of this because they are stuck with Chyna because she’s Dream’s mom. She’ll be involved with them for life.”

An insider also added that the family’s main concern right now is Dream and how the whole situation could affect her childhood.

“Dream shouldn’t be used as a pawn for money.”

