‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8, Episode 2: Will Heath Be The Familiar Face Rick Encounters?

Ever since Tara found Heath’s broken glasses way back in Episode 6 of Season 7 of The Walking Dead, fans have been wondering what happened to this character. The van the pair traveled in was also missing, so it was assumed Heath had escaped in it and was safe. However, some time has passed and it would be expected that if Heath were alive, he would have returned to Alexandria by now. The newly released synopsis for Episode 2 of Season 8 now has fans wondering if this episode will finally reveal Heath’s fate.

AMC has released the following synopsis for Episode of The Walking Dead Season 8.

“The plan involving Alexandrians, Kingdommers and Hilltoppers unfolds. As Rick continues to fight, he encounters a familiar face.”

While Heath is a comic book character, fans have been disappointed the character has not appeared in the TV series as much as in the comics. However, thanks to Corey Hawkins, who plays Heath in AMC’s version of The Walking Dead, being cast in 24: Legacy, it was decided to have Heath go missing rather than kill him off completely.

So, what is the chance the “familiar face” Rick encounters in Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 8 will be Heath returning?

According to Cleveland, Heath could actually be the familiar face to turn up in Episode 2. They go so far as to suggest that a disgruntled Heath could have joined Negan’s team and this will come as somewhat of a surprise to Rick. However, according to The Walking Dead showrunner, Scott Gimple, this will probably not be the case.

According to an interview Scott Gimple, did with Entertainment Weekly, Heath will not likely return in Season 8. When asked, the showrunner explained that there was “not a huge chance” of Heath returning in Season 8.

However, he did confirm that Heath would return to the show again at some point.

“We definitely have not seen the last of Heath, period. I will say that. I don’t mean to disappoint the Heathies. He will be on the show. He will be within The Walking Dead again.”

Of course, this means that Rick will bump into someone else in the next episode of The Walking Dead. Which means fans will just have to wait until Episode 2 to discover who Rick encounters again.

Are you curious about what happened to Heath in The Walking Dead? Do you have any theories about his fate, or who might appear in Episode 2? If so, let us know by commenting below.

Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 8 airs on Sunday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by AMC]