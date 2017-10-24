‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Why Didn’t Rick Grimes Kill Negan? Showrunner Explains The Reason

The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere featured a lot of action. One scene included Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his people shooting at Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. He had the opportunity to kill the antagonist, so why didn’t he? In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Scott M. Gimple revealed the answer.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you have seen the Season 8 premiere episode, titled “Mercy.”

In The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere, Rick Grimes began counting down. However, he started shooting before getting to zero. Despite all of the bullets spraying everywhere, Negan was not killed. What was the purpose of this scene? Gimple explained that what fans are missing is the innocent people at the Sanctuary. In typical Rick fashion, he was giving the Saviors a chance to surrender.

“What shouldn’t be glossed over is Rick is offering surrender to everyone else. He wants them to, more or less, be on his side after that. If he just shot Negan there, that would have been a shortcut to the war. He was making a play to not be in full violence with these people because you see what happens after that. The next step for everybody is pretty heavy and intense. If in fact, Negan’s other lieutenants had given up, it would have been over.”

Even though fans have seen the Saviors do some wicked things, they are not all like that. Some are innocent people who know the consequences of leaving the Sanctuary. This was featured last season with Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista).

Other things that were brought up in the interview include the timing of the war. Some viewers want to know if the battle will conclude during the midseason finale or if it will stretch out all season long. Scott M. Gimple would not reveal a definitive answer. However, he did say that both halves include very different tones and risks.

“The difference between the first half and the second — I won’t say story-wise what is resolved and when — but the tone and the stakes are very different between the first and second half of the season. There’s a left-hand turn that really focuses things up in a very different and weird way.”

As for the fate of Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers hint that he will be just fine. At least for now. Apparently, Negan and Gabriel have “things to do.” Even so, fans are sure that Negan is going to take the opportunity to torment the priest. By doing so, he will send a clear message to Rick Grimes. However, Negan is in for one heck of a fight. Rick means business and his people are determined to regain their freedom.

We love an MVP showdown. Good luck tonight @TheJudge44 and @JoseAltuve27. #TWD #Astros #Yankees A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Oct 20, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

What do you think of what the showrunner revealed about The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere? Were you shocked that Rick Grimes didn’t kill Negan when he had the opportunity?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]