‘GoT’ Stars Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Never Take Photos Together With Fans And It’s For A Good Reason

Newly engaged couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie seemed to have taken a stance against posing for photos together with fans. The Game of Thrones stars admitted to being anti-selfie but for a good reason.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kit opened up about his thoughts on fame and the consequences that come with it. The actor revealed that ever since he started playing Jon Snow in the hit Game of Thrones franchise, things were never the same for him.

Harington admitted that his overwhelming fame has made him “moody” sometimes, especially when overzealous fans hound him just to take his photos. In the interview, the 30-year-old English actor recalled a “bizarre and weird” experience he encountered with fans who appeared to obsess about taking selfies with him.

Kit claimed that having hundreds of fans waiting outside his hotel every day made him feel like Justin Bieber.

“Like, being in Spain and there being a crowd of 500, maybe 600 fans camped outside the hotel every day, and you have to get through them. It feels like being Bieber or something.”

Apparently, that level of fame was too much for Kit to handle, adding that he did not particularly enjoy it. However, he reiterated that he’s very grateful for the opportunities to experience it and knows that it is something that will not last forever.

Harington also pointed out that the incessant fame makes him “snappy and uncomfortable” and turns him into “a grumpy person.”

With all the pressure of fame, the Game of Thrones actor reportedly sets days where he won’t take any photos with anybody. The same goes for his fiancée Rose Leslie.

According to the actor, he and Leslie deliberately don’t take photos together with fans, adding that by not refusing makes them feel like mannequins.

“Especially me and Rose, we never do a photo together. Because then it makes our relationship feel like…puppets. Like we’re a walking show.”

The Game of Thrones heartthrob also admitted that he’s hesitant to speak about his relationship and engagement with Rose to the press. Apparently, Kit believes that keeping things as private as possible is a way of showing respect to his future wife and their relationship as a whole.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie started dating in 2012, after meeting on the set of Game Of Thrones. In September, the couple made a traditional announcement of their engagement in The Times newspaper.

