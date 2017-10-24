‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Andrew Lincoln Says No Matter The Outcome Of War, They Have Already Won

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease that there will “All-Out War.” Viewers have been preparing for months and now the show has finally returned. In an interview posted on AMC’s official blog, actor Andrew Lincoln discussed what people can expect. He explained that no matter the outcome of the battle, the survivors have already won.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Andrew Lincoln explained that the goal for fighting was to ensure a future. This is not just for his children, but for many generations. The dream sequence and speech to Alexandria cemented what Rick Grimes is feeling in regards to war. What fans are looking at is a completely different man than last season.

Lincoln explained that last season, Rick was bowing before Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for his community. However, a certain point came when it was apparent that it was no way to live. In The Walking Dead Season 8, spoilers confirm that Rick Grimes is free and liberated. He is also ready to take action and knows what he is up against.

“Certainly, you see the sentiment of his speech – which is that they’ve already won no matter what happens next.”

Most fans agree with what Andrew Lincoln said about Rick in The Walking Dead. Season 8 spoilers indicate that for the first time in months, they have drive, purpose, pride, and a plan to conquer an enemy. It’s one thing to fight to protect oneself. However, the three communities are determined to win back their freedom and independence. No matter what it costs, it is worth it.

One interesting scene in the premiere episode was Rick counting down. However, in a “Negan-esque” style, he didn’t even finish the countdown before starting to fire.

To Rick Grimes, it doesn’t matter if they lose the war with Negan and the Saviors. It also doesn’t matter if they all end up dead. What matters is that they defended their freedom. As it was stated months ago, Rick would rather die standing up than living bowing down to Negan. Viewers have to appreciate this and understand.

As comic book readers know, it is unlikely that Negan will die. The end has an interesting twist and although not confirmed, it seems that the show might go in this direction, too.

