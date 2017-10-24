Nick Lachey Speaks Up About ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Elimination: ‘I Feel Like A Buffoon’

Nick Lachey’s stint on Dancing with the Stars has officially come to an end. For a few weeks now, the 98 Degrees singer has been receiving low scores for his performances, and on Monday night, he finally got the boot.

It was “movie night” for Dancing with the Stars last night, with country superstar Shania Twain as the guest judge. Contestants danced to the tunes of some of the most iconic movie soundtracks–from James Bond to The Mighty Ducks and other Hollywood classics.

Nick Lachey and dance partner Peta Murgatroyd chose the Wild Wild West OST, putting a samba twist to the Will Smith song. The pair brought their A-game and came out in full-leather costumes with matching outlandish props. Sadly, the judges felt that it wasn’t enough.

DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba loved the solo “breakdown” part of Nick’s performance and gave him a score of 7. Judge Len Goodman agreed but commented that Nick’s samba needs more work.

Nick and Peta got a 26/40 score, the lowest of the night. They joined Victoria Arlen & Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke in the bottom three. In the end, it was Nick and Peta who had to say goodbye.

Nick Lachey had a rough few weeks on Dancing with the Stars prior to last night’s elimination. This certainly affected his self-confidence coming into last night’s live show, People reported. Before his “Wild Wild West” performance, the 43-year-old singer revealed his frustrations to his dance partner.

“I’m frustrated because I feel like we come in here and we work as hard as anybody else and the results just don’t happen the way I want them to happen,” Nick Lachey told Peta.

“I feel like a buffoon. To me, I don’t feel like a dancer. I feel like an idiot trying to be a dancer.”

Despite his low self-esteem, Nick said that his three kids were his driving force to stay in Dancing with the Stars. According to Nick, he wanted to show his 5-year-old son that his dad isn’t a “quitter.”

“I came into this competition to challenge myself. I tell my 5-year-old: ‘Once you commit to something, stick it out.’ I would never want him to look at dad and think dad was a quitter.”

After the elimination, Nick Lachey acknowledged his poor dancing skills but prided himself with the effort that he put in week after week. He said that being on the show “was a blast.” In the end, the singer said that he’s happy that he can now spend more time with his children.

“I went into this thing knowing I wasn’t the best dancer, knowing that it was going to be an uphill climb and I’m very, very proud that we gave it our all and I’m proud that we got to this point.”

Meanwhile, Nick’s wife, Vanessa Minnillo, gave a wonderful performance of “Let’s Be Bad” from Smash. She and dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy got a 36/40 score and are still in the competition. The 98 Degrees frontman said that DWTS fans will still see him in the ballroom next week to cheer on Vanessa.

Do you agree with the results of last night’s show? Who are you rooting to win this season? Sound off your comments below!

Dancing with the Stars airs every Monday, 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

