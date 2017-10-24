‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli And Gabi Get Closer, Ari Bonds With Detective Grant, Past Regrets Revealed

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) might have a romantic chance. Fans were not sure if they would mesh well, but things are looking up in the love department. In fact, the detective even bonds with little Ari. However, Eli has some secrets from his past. He will explain his regrets and hopefully, Gabi will understand.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

According to Soap Central, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 23 reveal that Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins) will give Gabi a warning. It is about Eli Grant, which causes the Latina to confront the new man in her life. This is when Eli has to tell the truth about the history between himself and Sheila. The specific details were not released, but it has to do with a past regret.

Everyone has a past and so far, Eli has only been shown in a positive light. There must be something that he has done that he regrets. Perhaps Sheila is a former lover or a friend that was betrayed. He might have even been assigned to a case that landed her behind bars. Whatever it is, Eli feels bad about how everything turned out. Unfortunately, Sheila hasn’t forgiven him.

However, this won’t stop her from asking Eli for help. DOOL spoilers reveal that she will ask him to help her get out of town. It isn’t known if he agrees or not. Putting his career in jeopardy might not be the best move for the newest Salem detective.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that the two work things out and Gabi understands. Eli and Gabi continue to get quite close. Eli Grant even begins bonding with Gabi’s young daughter, Ari. This should make fans happy since Gabi was having a hard time getting over Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn.)

Eli and Gabi seem like they make a great couple. However, there will be obstacles that can get in their way. Hopefully, it is a romance that will last for years.

What do you think is going to happen with Eli Grant and Gabi Hernandez on Days Of Our Lives? Are you happy that Camila Banus’ character is getting over “Chabby?”

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]