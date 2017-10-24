Trump’s $25,000 Check To Chris Baldridge Signed On October 18 – The Same Day ‘Washington Post’ Exposed Story

Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge was a 22-year-old man who was killed on Saturday, June 10. Dillon can be seen in the above photo provided by the U.S. Army. Hailing from Youngsville, North Carolina, Baldridge was one of three soldiers who participated in the support of a military operation called Freedom’s Sentinel. All three soldiers lost their lives, according to the Department of Defense. Baldridge’s fatal wounds were received in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province, but the 101st Airborne Division member from the Fort Campbell Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line would become the center of a larger controversy when President Donald Trump’s phone call to Dillon’s family became public, along with the promise of a $25,000 check from Trump.

On October 18, the Washington Post published the article titled “Trump offered a grieving military father $25,000 in a phone call.” The article noted that President Trump had allegedly promised to send $25,000 from his personal funds to Chris and Jessie Baldridge, Dillon’s parents. According to ABC11, Trump’s promise of the $25,000 check came during a phone call in July, but the $25,000 check didn’t come right away.

Jessie said she thought Trump may have just been trying to say something nice when he promised the Baldridge Family $25,000. After a few weeks, Chris and Jessie received a condolence letter, but there was no $25,000 check that came with the letter. However, once the Washington Post article began to get traction and go viral, the White House promised that the $25,000 check was in the mail. The Baldridges received the below photographed $25,000 check from President Trump on Monday, October 23, which was delivered via FedEx from Trump’s New York address.

The letter accompanying the $25,000 check, which was signed by President Trump, said that Trump’s legal counsel was “finally able to approve” the $25,000 check. Trump’s letter went on to convey the wish that the $25,000 check would make things easier, although Trump admitted that no amount of money would replace their son Dillon, a man who Trump called an American hero. Meanwhile, the related Twitter Moment includes tweets from social media users who couldn’t help but notice that the $25,000 check was signed the same day that the Washington Post article was posted.

