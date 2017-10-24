‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Can Father Gabriel Be Saved?

The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere aired on Sunday night. Titled “Mercy,” there was a lot of action, tons of deaths, and a fast pace. The ending showed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) alone with Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam.) Can the apocalyptic priest be saved or is this the end for him?

TWD Season 8 spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the AMC television show.

It is common knowledge that there will be a high body count in The Walking Dead Season 8. Spoilers previously teased that Father Gabriel could die. However, the group has saved people from impossible situations before. Will they get lucky again or is it time to say goodbye to Seth Gilliam on TWD?

Locked inside a small building, Negan was hiding out while being surrounded by a large horde of the undead. Trying to escape himself, Father Gabriel ended up taking refuge inside that same structure. That is when he realized that he wasn’t alone. Negan and Gabriel were facing each other and there was no way for the priest to escape.

In the premiere episode of The Walking Dead Season 8, spoilers revealed that some Alexandrians would try to save him. There was a question of whether it was even possible. It was mentioned that they had done it before and would do it again. However, survivors only have so much luck. As viewers recall, Glenn Rhee’s (Steven Yeun) luck eventually ran out and so will Gabriel’s.

However, there are some that feel the opposite. Fansided noted that there might have been clues that Seth Gilliam‘s character still has a story. Empathy for Gregory (Xander Berkeley) was one of the reasons given. However, there is something more important that indicates this. In the TWD comic books, Gabriel has a powerful story and becomes a valued asset to Alexandria.

In the comics, Gabriel tells Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) that he wants to be a soldier. Due to the circumstances, he feels that is how to best protect his flock. He does die, but it isn’t by Negan. This doesn’t mean it will happen in the television show. However, many fans have seen such a great transformation of the character. These same individuals would love to see Father Gabriel continue on and become a real warrior.

Father Gabriel is ready for war. #TWD | #Regram ???? : @sethgilliam3596 A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Father Gabriel in The Walking Dead Season 8? Can Seth Gilliam’s character be saved?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]