Steven Seagal Leaked Audio Features Actor Calling Female Reporters Nasty Names Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Steven Seagal is facing yet another wave of intense criticism as a leaked audio revealed some disturbing words he used to described his encounters with female reporters amid sexual assault allegations by several women in the industry, including Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero.

Earlier this month, Inside Edition unleashed an expose about the 65-year-old action star whom Guerrero accused of sexual assault. According to the actress-turned-journalist, she was given a chance to get the female lead for his movie Fire Down Below provided that she “go back to his home for a private rehearsal.”

“When I read about Harvey Weinstein, the reports of him appearing in a robe triggered me. That’s exactly what Steven Seagal did. I found out later that he was notorious for this,” Guerrero said per a report from Newsweek.

Now, a Steven Seagal leaked audio clip has taken the center stage of the sexual harassment allegations as it featured the Hard To Kill actor while he was trash talking female reporters using questionable language.

According to the Daily Mail TV, the clip was from an interview with the Hollywood star where he was speaking to a male reporter while promoting his 1988 movie Above the Law. At the time, the actor candidly talked about what he thought about ladies in the entertainment media industry .

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Steven Seagal is heard calling female reporters 'a bunch of f***ing dirty w****s and 'c***suckers’ https://t.co/kpbAB59LSF — DailyMailTV (@DailyMailTV) October 23, 2017

“Well, I found that interestingly enough, the few times that I had a hard time, it was usually with women,” he began before complaining about the topics most female journalists ask him.

“When somebody is on tour, a promotional tour, he’s there to talk about his film, not about who he’s f***ed or who he would like to f**k or who his wife was with ten years ago. “They should go into pornography or something else instead of journalism if they want to hear that s**t. They’re a bunch of a**holes.”

At the time, Seagal also recalled when one reporter “pretended like she was in love” with the actor but later dished out alleged false claims about him.

“You sit down with this sweet little nice girl and she seems to adore you and all this and that, and you’re a perfect gentleman, and you know, unbelievable,” he said.

Steven Seagal went on to tell his interviewer, who wasn’t identified in the clip, what he would say to that particular reporter before bursting into a rant about female correspondents in general, dubbing female reporters as a “bunch of f***ing dirty wh**s.” He then said that he decided that he would no longer “do an interview again to show these c**su**ers.”

The disturbing interview comes days after a number of sexual harassment allegations against the Under Siege star surfaced. Aside from Lisa Guerrero’s chilling account of their encounter, Rae Dawn Chong also shared her experience with Seagal who allegedly called her in for a private audition at the Bel Air Hotel in the 1980s.

Speaking to The Wrap, the 56-year-old Canadian actress believed she was “pimped by the agency” when she arrived at the hotel only to see the actor answer the door in his bathrobe. Shocked, she refused to enter the room. As if that wasn’t enough, the actor allegedly walked across the room and sat in a chair to spread his legs so she could see his “junk.”

[Featured Image by Kristina Nikishina/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia]