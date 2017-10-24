A mournful CNN anchor apparently did what the sitting President of the United States hasn’t or — as some critics predict — won’t.

Don Lemon wrote a poignant open letter of apology to Myeshia Johnson. She is the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, a Green Beret among three others slain during an ambush in Niger, Africa recently. At one point, Lemon succumbed to emotion and choked back tears while expressing sorrow to the Gold Star wife over the loss of her husband. Don Lemon’s apology on live TV is reverberating around social media.

Donald Trump disputed the Gold Star wife’s account of the president’s “disrespectful” comments during his recent condolence call placed to Mrs. Johnson in the wake of her husband’s death. The controversy began days ago when Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, who was present during Trump’s call at the family’s request, accused the president of being insensitive after he supposedly said to the widow, “He [Sgt. Johnson] knew what he signed up for.” Trump insists that the story is “fabricated.”

A majority of the public, based on multiple media reports, believes that Trump should apologize to Johnson’s widow and set the record straight about his intentions during the call. A small number of Trump apologists have come forward on television networks and believe Trump’s heart was “in the right place,” but his means of delivery sent the wrong message.

CNN’s Don Lemon penned the open letter to Trump after he “attacked” the grieving widow on Monday over comments she made during her interview with ABC’s Good Morning America. Johnson confirmed Rep. Wilson’s account of the telephone call and said Trump “made her cry” because he appeared disconnected from the call and “didn’t even know” her husband’s name.

Moments after the widowed mother of two — pregnant with another — blasted Trump for his mannerism during the call, the president took to Twitter and, as some characterize it, “picked a fight” with the grief-stricken woman.

Don Lemon began his open letter of apology by addressing the president directly when it became clear to him that an admission of regret was not forthcoming, according to Raw Story.

“Dear Mr. President, I interviewed you multiple times. You’ve introduced me to your family. You’ve also criticized me publicly, both in front of cameras and on Twitter, calling me ‘hateful,’ ‘dumb,’ a ‘lightweight’… We know you get a lot of your news from TV. Several of your friends and supporters have told me you watch this show. So since I have this platform, I’d like to speak to you personally right now. I feel compelled to do that after this latest controversy with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson. Your tweet this morning essentially called her a liar. Mr. Trump, please stop it. Please, stop. Think of what Sgt. Johnson would want.”

Lemon then reached a point in his letter where his comments were directed to Myeshia Johnson. Lemon, still choking back tears, paid homage to the dead Green Beret’s short, but heroic life. He also offered words of comfort to Mrs. Johnson, saying a legion of mourners is with her every step of the way through her grieving process.

“And to be extremely candid with you and with the world, as a black man I’m always looking for role models who look like me and the latest one I found was your husband, La David. May he rest in peace and may you find peace when you can finally get a good night’s sleep knowing that this is America. We got your back. Believe that. Signed, me––Don Lemon.”

Share your thoughts about Don Lemon’s apology and open letter to Donald Trump.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]