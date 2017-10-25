Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Split: Actress Expresses Love For Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband In Tear-Jerking Note

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are definitely everyone’s favorite funny couple. Unfortunately, the proud parents of Jack seemingly reminded everyone that there is truth to the quote “all good things must come to an end” by announcing their split in August. However, The House Bunny actress made an effort to express her love and gratitude for her ex in a tear-jerking note from her book, Unqualified.

When Chris Pratt and Anna Faris tied the knot in 2009, many believed that their union will be one of those successful Hollywood celebrity marriages. They look good together, they compliment each other a lot, but it appears that all the good things that people see are nothing but a horrific mirage.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split certainly came as a complete shock to everyone. The pair took to social media to announce their separation after five years of marriage, noting that they have “tried hard for a long time” and that they are “really disappointed.”

Despite the unfortunate fate of their marriage, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris still clearly have mad love for each other. In fact, the What’s Your Number? actress dedicated a part of her book to write a message for her soon-to-be ex-husband. Although Unqualified was written when they were still together, her heartfelt message made everyone realize that she and Chris Pratt just can’t automatically forget what they’ve been through just because they are no longer together.

Anna Faris also reminded everyone in her note just how fun their relationship was. “Thank you for finding my credit card at the Kmart in Phoenix. Thank you for the deer jerky. Thank you for laughing at my dumb jokes,” she said before adding, “Thank you for cutting Jack’s hair. But that might have to stop.”

But the most heart-wrenching part of Anna Faris’ message was the last one when she said, “Thank you for being just about the best person I know. I love you. I wish we had more words for love.”

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris still try their best to co-parent their only child, 5-year-old Jack, despite the circumstances.

