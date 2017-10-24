Anna Faris Confesses Raunchy Sex Secrets Amid Divorce Drama, Admits To Having ‘Threesomes’ In High School

Anna Faris’ new memoir, Unqualified, is nothing short of controversial. The 40-year-old actress did not hold back in sharing some personal and embarrassing revelations about her life, particularly on her raunchy sex life.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been revealed that Faris had an interesting sex life when she was in high school. Citing some parts of the actress’s tell-all book, the webloid shared that the young Anna had a threesome with a senior named Kyle and another student that goes by the name Jeff.

Apparently, Faris, who was drunk for the first time, found herself in a king-sized bed with her two male friends.

“He [Jeff] was lying on the right side of the bed, Kyle was in the middle and I was on the left.”

Anna revealed that she and Kyle “made out” for a bit before the latter started to make a move. The rest, as they say, is history.

In the same memoir, Anna Faris also admitted that she lost her virginity to her on-and-off boyfriend Chad Burke during their lunch break in high school.

Interestingly, Faris claimed that Burke had asked her to do the “deed” months before it actually happened. However, things did not go as smoothly as planned when Anna was rushed to the hospital.

I rote a book! UNQUALIFIED is on sale on 10/24. Preorder your copy at your favorite retailer now! http://bit.ly/unqualifiedfaris A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Oct 13, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

According to her tell-all, before she and Chad had the chance to have sex, she lost “about 50 percent of [her] blood in three days” due to an ovarian cyst. Eventually, her doctor prescribed her birth control while in the hospital.

They finally took their relationship to the next level on January 7, calling the experience “horrible.”

Aside from her sexual experiences with men, Anna Faris also opened up about the phase in her life when she masturbates like crazy. According to the actress, she had a lot of trouble “being intimate” with herself.

It was not until her college years when she learned to enjoy such thing.

“Freshmen year of college, I went through a crazy masturbation phase.”

Anna also admitted that she wished she had slept with more people in the past just so she could “learn to be a better lover” and know more sex positions as well as making better noises.

My favorite part of this picture is that I know my sweet husband cut the armpits of this shirt incredibly low -also he threw back the fish because we couldn't eat it. I love you @prattprattpratt !! A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Jun 15, 2016 at 10:07am PDT

Although Anna Faris gave quite intriguing secrets about her sex life in the past, she refused to share intimate details about her sex life with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

It can be recalled that Faris and Pratt announced in August that they were filing for divorce after eight years of marriage. The former couple also expressed their desire to keep the situation as private as possible for the sake of their son. Since then, both Anna and Chris have nothing but good words to say about each other.

Currently, Anna Faris is reportedly dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.

